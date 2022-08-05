TWO-A-DAYS: Senior-heavy Crawford ready to pick things up where they left off

Read on www.kwtx.com
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Temple doesn't shy away from brutal non-district schedule
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Temple hasn’t lost a District game since 2019, but the Wildcats don’t talk about that success. Instead, they look forward at a brutal 2022 non-district schedule and hope it helps prepare them to make another run to the playoffs. The Wildcats have some holes...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: La Vega Pirates look to meet high expectations
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - There’s always a high standard at La Vega, and they like it that way. This year’s group is looking to meet those high expectations.
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: New head coach brings State Championship pedigree to Salado
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Salado had a major coaching change in the offseason, bringing in four-time state champion head coach Tom Westerberg. Westerberg won the four state titles at Allen, including three in a row from 2012-2014. Westerberg tells us Salado will be spreading things out this year, moving away...
KWTX
TWO-A-DAYS: Whitney says speed and team chemistry will help the Wildcats reach the top
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Wildcats hired a new head coach just two months ago. David Haynes Jr. was an assistant at Valley Mills at the time, but he has prior head coaching experience. Haynes also brings his son, Trey, with him to Whitney. Trey is a standout linebacker. The...
KWTX
Baylor ranked No. 10 in preseason coaches poll
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The preseason recognition continues to roll in for the Baylor Bears, who were selected No. 10 in the preseason coaches poll. Baylor is among four Big 12 teams to make the top 25 joining No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 18 Texas. The poll is voted on by 65 college football coaches.
KWTX
Central Texas softball team wins LL Senior League World Series
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Yet another national championship is coming back to central Texas!. The District 9 softball team, made up of girls from throughout central Texas, beat Delaware to take home the national title. The team was trailing 3-0 heading into the 6th inning when the girls turned it...
Baylor and Texas A&M both in the top-10 in first coaches poll of the season
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Both Baylor and Texas A&M are just few weeks away from their respective season openers with high expectations for the 2022 football season. Further proof of that point came on Monday, when both programs earned their way into the top-10 of the first coaches poll of the season. Jimbo Fisher’s […]
fox44news.com
USA Roller Derby National Championship at Skate Waco
BELLMEAD, Texas (Fox 44) — Roller derby teams from across the country made their way to Waco this weekend for the USA roller derby national championship. Gypsy Lucas owns Skate Waco and says this is the first year roller derby nationals hasn’t been in a large venue. “It’s...
fox44news.com
Marlin aims to build off 2021 momentum in 2022 campaign
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Bulldogs are loud, they’re talented and they’re ready for high school football in 2022. Marlin began the Ruben Torres III era as well as you could hope for, beating Crawford in the regional final and making it to the Class 2A state semifinal.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay in Waco TX This Weekend: A Review of the Pivovar Hotel
Of all the places to stay in Waco this weekend, the Pivovar Hotel has to be one of the most interesting! With amazing amenities and beautifully designed spaces, this Czech-inspired hotel offers luxurious rooms with colorful decor. The hotel has countless nods to Czech culture and the roots of Pilsner lager, a type of beer created in the Czech Republic. You can even find art made from blown glass for sale throughout the hotel. Not to mention, the Pivovar Hotel boasts a unique spa experience! Its close proximity to downtown Waco and the city’s abundance of things to do and places to eat this weekend, it is easy to see that the Pivovar Hotel is one of the best options of where to stay in Waco.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Eat in Waco TX This Weekend
Waco is filled to the brim with culture, art, and outdoor wonders, making it the perfect place for a getaway this weekend. While visiting the Heart of Texas, you’ll find a variety of amazing eateries and dining establishments that will leave you wanting more. If you’re overwhelmed with all the intriguing options to choose from, we’ve curated a list of where to eat in Waco to provide some guidance and recommendations. Don’t worry if you aren’t able to tackle every restaurant on our list of where to eat this weekend; there is so much to do in Waco anyway that you’ll have to come back again to this up-and-coming town in Central Texas.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Solar in Waco; New Starbucks; Baylor's trustworthiness; $1 million bathrooms
Apparently Waco is becoming quite the sun worshipper. An entity called Environment Texas Research & Policy Center wrote glowingly in a press release on a report it recently published, saying Waco has more than doubled its solar generation capacity in just two years. The city is now home to 5.8 megawatts of solar capacity total, which amounts to about 41 watts per person, an explainer says.
fox44news.com
Destination Central Texas: Cameron Park Zoo
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Cameron Park Zoo is the home to over 1,700 animals. Cassandra Salicrup loves going to the zoo and seeing all the animals, especially the bears. “All the animals are really fun to see,” Salicrup said. Cameron Park Zoo is a totally natural habitat...
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.4.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
‘The gig is up’: Police in Central Texas advise fugitive to surrender
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - Police are once again sharing photos of a wanted fugitive on social media after the man, identified as Michael Ray Martin, allegedly lied about turning himself in. Martin contacted the Valley Mills Police Department last week and pleaded with officers to remove his photo from...
KWTX
Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
