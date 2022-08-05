Bakery owner fights for her business while fighting battle for her life

Read on spectrumnews1.com
Keep fighting, you are strong and have strength to fight this disease. Prayers 💕
Trish Oster
3d ago
Yvonne is a beautiful person and I frequent the bakery often .Have been praying for her and her family 🙏🙏
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
This Place in Maple Heights, Ohio Serves a Great Polish BoyIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Amazon’s new Brooklyn center to add 100+ jobs
Amazon plans to add more than 100 full-time jobs at its new delivery center that opened along Memphis Avenue last month, with starting pay of an average $18 per hour and benefits. Delivery stations like the new facility that opened July 27 in Brooklyn take packages from fulfillment and sorting centers down the last mile "and help speed up deliveries for customers," according to a Monday news release from the company.
Chaos at Cleveland’s Puerto Rican Festival as U-Haul truck hits food stand striking 3 people in Roberto Clemente Park
CHAOS unfolded at a Puerto Rican Festival on Sunday as a U-Haul truck hit a food stand injuring three people. The truck collided with the crowd in Cleveland, Ohio's Roberto Clemente Park. According to the NE Ohio Scanner's Twitter account, a pedestrian was struck after a U-Haul lost control. And...
Local transplant recipient celebrating second chance at life with charity race
Transplant recipient Serah Murumba is celebrates a second chance at life. This Sunday will be the first time she'll be able to take part in the Gift of Life Walk at Blossom Music Center as a transplant recipient.
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
Watch: Large fight breaks out at local baseball game
Sandusky police arrested four people following a large fight that started following a youth baseball game on August 2.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Firefighters battle huge house fire
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Fire and several other westside fire departments battled a large house fire located at Cornerstone and Annie Lane Monday. According to Rocky River Fire Chief Aaron Lenart, severe weather in the area made it difficult for firefighters while they battled the blaze. There were no...
cleveland19.com
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
cleveland19.com
Mustard sent to Lake County Captains to get ‘mental and physical game back’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are trying to solve their Mustard problem. Ketchup and Onion have reigned supreme in all 50 hot dog races this season, and Mustard hasn’t brought home a single win. In a news release sent Monday, the Guardians announced Mustard was optioned to...
New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
Missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
ashlandsource.com
J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service
COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
Former East Cleveland Cop Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Sunday
*This post was originally published with the incorrect last name of the fallen officer. We sincerely apologize and meant no offense. Shaun Thomas, a former East Cleveland officer, died after a motorcycle crash yesterday. Thomas also served in the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and Cleveland Clinic Police Department as well....
spectrumnews1.com
Terminal Tower lights beam onto the Cleveland skyline every single night — here's who decides what color it is
CLEVELAND — Terminal tower, the second tallest building in Cleveland, shines bright every night with colorful LED lights, but who decides the color it illuminates?. Terminal Tower stands in the center in the city of Cleveland, coming in roughly 771 feet tall from the ground to the tip of the flag pool. The tower has more than 50 floors, but starting at floor 15, LED lights shine bright wrapping 360 degrees around the tower.
