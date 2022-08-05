Beyoncé Pays Homage to Divas Past and Present in Her "Break My Soul" Remix with Madonna

Read on www.harpersbazaar.com
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Wears a Cute Oversized Jumpsuit While Out With Boyfriend Bobby Wooten
Katie Holmes has perfected the casual date look. The Alone Together actress was seen on a day out yesterday with her boyfriend, musician and producer Bobby Wooten III, in NYC's Washington Square Park. The couple were all smiles as they walked hand in hand through the park, with Holmes making a compelling case for an oversized jumpsuit as date wear.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Camila Cabello spotted holding hands with new boyfriend Austin Kevitch
Camila Cabello is giving love a chance! The 25-year-old singer has confirmed her romance with 30-year-old Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, following weeks of rumors about their relationship status, after being photographed together for the first time back in June. ...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Cool Down with Their Baby Daughter by the Pool
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent their weekend soaking up some summer sun by the pool—and their eight-month-old daughter joined in on the fun!. The Quantico actress shared a Polaroid of their special day on her Instagram Story, showing the family of three smiling at the camera while dipping their feet in the water. Baby girl Malti, whose face was covered by a white heart emoji, sat in Mom's lap, wearing a tiny sun hat.
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Little Black Dress On Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian looked like a hot mama while out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 7. The outing came just two days after the reality star’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed her second baby via surrogate. Khloe rocked a little black dress with long sleeves for the outing. She completed the look with her hair styled in an updo, sunglasses and black booties.
Beats Headphones Are Getting the Kim Kardashian Treatment
Kim Kardashian is all about making a style statement—even with her headphones. The fashion and beauty mogul announced her latest collaboration today, this time partnering with leading audio brand Beats to design new colorways for its Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds. The team-up marks Beats’ first custom collaboration. Per an official press release, Beats x Kim “sits at the intersection of fashion and functionality,” and sees the brand’s signature earbuds outfitted in Kardashian’s signature minimalistic aesthetic.
60 Vintage Photos of Old Hollywood Stars on Their Honeymoon
Marrying the love of your life shouldn't be followed by any old vacation—especially when you're a celebrity and used to the glitz and glamour that comes with stardom. While, sure, some of these famous marriages ended in heartache—and often dramatic, messy divorces—that doesn't mean we shouldn't look back at the happy times. Here, rare photos that offer a peek inside the most lavish Old Hollywood honeymoons—from Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher's tropical escape to Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Japanese getaway.
Issey Miyake has passed away, aged 84
Famed Japanese designer Issey Miyake has passed away after a battle with cancer, his team has confirmed. According to a short statement released by his company, Miyake died in a Tokyo hospital this week surrounded by close friends and associates, aged 84. Per his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service held.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Coordinate in Baggy Jeans for Date Night
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's date night style has returned. The new parents were spotted on a late-night stroll in New York City this weekend in coordinating looks, which included matching baggy jeans. Rihanna played it casual, pairing her jeans with a blue-and-white pinstriped button-up with fringe details at the end....
Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in a Tie-Dye Sweat Suit and Yet Another Birkin
Another day, another peek at Jennifer Lopez's exclusive Birkin collection. Yesterday, the multi-hyphenate was spotted heading to her dance studio in Los Angeles in a colorful and comfy look—accessorizing, of course, with a rare Hermès handbag from her luxe closet. The Marry Me star's sporty outfit consisted of...
Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Split: Their Spark "Faded"
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's whirlwind romance took the world by storm, but after just nine months of dating, the couple have reportedly gone their separate ways. A source told Entertainment Tonight that "the spark between" Kardashian and Davidson just "faded" over time. According to the insider, the former Saturday...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Step Out in Coordinating Moto Jackets
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott stepped out in another set of fierce coordinating looks last night. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, the "goosebumps" rapper, and their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster capped off their week in the U.K. with the rapper's Saturday night concert at the O2 arena. After the big show, the pair were spotted looking stylish in red-and-white jackets as they headed to dinner at The Twenty Two in London's Mayfair neighborhood.
