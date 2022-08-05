High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

Read on 971kissfm.com
Major Repairs Begin in Yellowstone to Address Flooding
According to a press release by Yellowstone National Park, major construction repairs began on Tuesday. The work will be done on damaged sections of the park’s Northeast Entrance Road near Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana, with repairs on two areas estimated to be completed by Oct. 15 of this year.
Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings
If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
Traffic: Water Line Work To Cause Delays on 24th St W Billings
Today, the City of Billings Public Works Department announced traffic on 24th St W and Rosebud Drive will begin experiencing delays Monday, August 8th through Friday, August 12th. What work is being done?. The Public Works Department will be ripping up the road in order to provide water services to...
Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US
We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
Sweeten Your Workday Billings! Win Honey Treats from Queen Bee Gardens.
97.1 Kiss FM and Queen Bee Gardens are going to Sweeten Your Workday with a variety of sweet treats to get you through the week. Every Friday, we'll select one winner who will receive a $25 gift certificate from Queen Bee Gardens at 896 S. 29th Street West, just off King Avenue West next to Cold Stone Creamery.
It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?
If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
Fatal Motorcycle Wreck in Billings, Overland Ave Closed for Investigation
Billings Police are on the scene of another fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred just after noon today (Friday 8/5). According to the post on @BillingsPD via Twitter, a man lost control of his motorcycle and "collided with a tree" near the intersection of Overland Avenue and Peach Tree Road. According...
Don’t Miss the Party for Warrior Wishes Montana, Sat in Billings
Most of us in the Billings area are familiar with Warrior Wishes Montana, and the awesome things they do for our veterans and active service members around the state, but if this is the first time you've heard of the local non-profit, their mission statement is clear. Montana Veterans taking...
Clean Up. Storm Debris Collection Days Begin Saturday in Billings
The strong thunderstorm that swept through Billings last weekend left a real mess for hundreds of homeowners in the Magic City. Some residents (like Bryce Turcotte, seen below with arborist Skylar Partin) were without power for days following the storm, which included significant hail in some areas of town. Flash flood water was flowing like a river on numerous streets around Billings, leaving motorists stranded and businesses flooded. Now that we've dried out this week, residents have been cleaning up debris from the storm.
Trap Shoot for Families in Need at Billings Trap Club Next Weekend
Practice your marksmanship skills, Billings. The 27th Annual Chase Hawks Memorial Association Trap Shoot is set to bring sharpshooters together, both young and old, for a fantastic cause. Prizes galore, and awesome activities are on the slate at the Billings Trap Club. What is the Chase Hawks Memorial Association?. For...
Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves
Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month
For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career. What is the "Montanan of the Month"?. Senator Daines is taking...
Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?
These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
What’s the Solution For This Billings Walmart Parking Lot Phenomenon?
I saw a post about something that I wanted to share. And right up front, I'll tell you that I don't know the answer or have a solution. It's concerning the homeless folks that have started camping out in the Walmart parking lots across Montana, specifically Billings as the post pointed out.
Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings
Today, we traveled to the Billings International Airport to welcome the National Guard home! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal, and greeted by Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots...
Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino
According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
The Best Way to Make Corn on The Cob: Wilson’s Great Corn 101
One of my weaknesses is corn on the cob. And the local growers' trucks are starting to pop up all over town. When we've talked about it over the years, we'll get calls from listeners telling me that I should try preparing it their way. Microwaving in a wet towel,...
