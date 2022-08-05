ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

High Temps Will Drop Nearly 40 Degrees in Billings on Saturday 8/5

By Michael Foth
 3 days ago
97.1 KISS FM

Highlights from the Magic City Blues Fest in Billings

If I had to sum up the night- we showed up for Whiskey Myers, and we stayed for King Solomon Hicks. What a lineup at Friday night's Magic City Blues Festival. The Magic City Blues Fest had a great lineup for Saturday as well. My wife and I were able to enjoy Friday night's lineup.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US

We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

It’s Not That Bright. Why is Laurel Nicknamed “The City of Lights”?

If you regularly drive between Billings and Laurel you've probably seen the small, yellow billboard on the side of I-90 that says something like, "Laurel, the City of Lights!", with painted Christmas lights on it and some other verbiage I can't really remember. I would have stopped to take a picture, but... that would be fairly reckless. My luck, I'd get a ticket.
LAUREL, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Clean Up. Storm Debris Collection Days Begin Saturday in Billings

The strong thunderstorm that swept through Billings last weekend left a real mess for hundreds of homeowners in the Magic City. Some residents (like Bryce Turcotte, seen below with arborist Skylar Partin) were without power for days following the storm, which included significant hail in some areas of town. Flash flood water was flowing like a river on numerous streets around Billings, leaving motorists stranded and businesses flooded. Now that we've dried out this week, residents have been cleaning up debris from the storm.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Retro and Rock n Roll T-Shirts Popular on Billings Store Shelves

Think about it. If I asked you to describe what someone wears in Bozeman or Missoula, I know right away what you will probably say. Or, how do people dress in Miles City? But Billings... we're a little bit of everything. Sure, there are plenty of puffy Northface vests and Berkinstocks in the Magic City, but you're just as likely to see someone in a Carhart jacket or a tank top.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Senator Daines Honors July Montanan of the Month

For the month of July, Montana U.S. Senator Steve Daines has recognized Tom Kuntz of Carbon County for his extreme dedication to the Red Lodge community, along with 30 years of public service to Montana through his firefighting career. What is the "Montanan of the Month"?. Senator Daines is taking...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Should These Montana Cities Give You Your Money Back?

These are some crazy numbers when you look at how much these Montana cities and counties have grown their budgets in the past few years. Look, Bozeman is growing. Billings is growing. Missoula is growing. Kalispell is growing. We get it. But why are city budgets growing even more astronomically?
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

Welcome Home! National Guard Lands in Billings

Today, we traveled to the Billings International Airport to welcome the National Guard home! They were treated to a water cannon salute as they taxied into the terminal, and greeted by Gov. Gianforte and First Lady Susan Gianforte. Friends and family surrounded them with hugs, kisses, signs, flags, and lots...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

Billings Women Admit Armed Robbery of Heights Casino

According to the District of Montana U.S. Attorney's Office, two women accused of stealing liquor at gunpoint from a Billings Heights casino, firing a warning shot while leaving the scene, and discarding two loaded firearms on elementary school property have admitted robbery and firearms charges. Taliah Jeneane Ramirez, 22, Billings,...
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?

Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

97.1 KISS FM

Billings, MT
ABOUT

97.1 Kiss FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

