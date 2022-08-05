ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood

By Jamie Mayes
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

JCPS teachers start preparing classrooms ahead of first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers are already back; preparing their classrooms for the first day. The district is starting the year in person. Physical education teacher Tiffany Martin says between NTI and in-person learning, there is a clear choice.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Russell, KY
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Fischer
styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beecher Terrace#Vision Russell
WLKY.com

Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Special Education
wdrb.com

With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville inching toward record for pedestrian fatalities in a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of pedestrian fatalities in Louisville is nearing an all-time high, with the latest incident happening on Saturday on I-64 Eastbound. 29-year-old Ira Lance Land lost his life after he was struck by a driver. According to city leaders, 21 pedestrians in the metro have...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

JCPS schools start Aug. 10: What parents, students should know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, on Aug. 10, students from Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools head back to the classroom. Superintendent Marty Pollio and other JCPS administrators held a press conference just before the weekend to discuss issues and changes that could affect JCPS students and parents this school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy