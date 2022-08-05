Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood

Read on www.wlky.com
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
WLKY.com
Louisville organization Access Justice participating in Give For Good Louisville Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Access Justice is doubling down on its participating in the2022 Give For Good Louisville Day by hosting its annual fundraiser on the same day. Access Justice provides free access to legal counseling for those in financial need. Give For Good is one of America's largest giving...
WLKY.com
Louisville receives $180,000 in grant funds to improve outdoor activities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is getting $180,000 in grant money to help make access to outdoor recreational activities more equitable for children and families regardless of what community they live in. The National Association of County and City Health Officials and the Association of State and...
WLKY.com
JCPS teachers start preparing classrooms ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public School students go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers are already back; preparing their classrooms for the first day. The district is starting the year in person. Physical education teacher Tiffany Martin says between NTI and in-person learning, there is a clear choice.
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
WLKY.com
JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
wdrb.com
3 new TARC routes begin in southern Indiana, Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is expanding its services in Kentuckiana. Two new routes from Louisville will now go to the River Ridge Commerce Center in southern Indiana. The first route starts in east Louisville from the Westport Road area, and will be the first...
WHAS 11
Louisville's Fontaine Ferry Park's checkered history
Fontaine Ferry Park sat on 64-acres of land in west Louisville on the Ohio River. It's complicated history was rooted in segregation and eventually closed in 1969.
WLKY.com
WLKY, Red Cross raise over $260,000 for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WLKY and the Red Cross partnered together to host a telethon in an effort to raise money for victims affected by the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. The initiative was able to raise $261,946 through online donations and a telethon that was hosted each night throughout the week.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
wdrb.com
New nonprofit to host 'Griff's Day' in honor of Oldham County veteran who died on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help veterans in the area with everything from home renovations to counseling services. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December.
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
In Your Backyard | The 'spotted' history Louisville's Butchertown neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This summer, the Filson Historical Society's Notable Louisville Neighborhoods series is featuring the people and places of Butchertown. “The history has inspired the future here," Vice President of FHS Julie James said. The multi-part speaker series aims to connect people with history in a meaningful way.
WLKY.com
Ethan the dog wins American Humane Shelter Hero Dog award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He did it! Ethan, Louisville's little survivor, has won the American Humane Shelter Hero Dog. In the player above: Ethan the dog visits assisted living facility. His owner, Jeff, has been asking everyone to vote for weeks to help him win the national competition that recognizes...
WLKY.com
Louisville leaders use Dirt Bowl tournament to curb city's 'high rate' of violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This year the Louisville Metro government began using the annual Dirt Bowl basketball tournament at Shawnee Park as a way to curb the city's ongoing violence. For the first time in tournament history, Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods set up a tent, aimed at...
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
WLKY.com
Louisville inching toward record for pedestrian fatalities in a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The number of pedestrian fatalities in Louisville is nearing an all-time high, with the latest incident happening on Saturday on I-64 Eastbound. 29-year-old Ira Lance Land lost his life after he was struck by a driver. According to city leaders, 21 pedestrians in the metro have...
spectrumnews1.com
JCPS schools start Aug. 10: What parents, students should know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, on Aug. 10, students from Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools head back to the classroom. Superintendent Marty Pollio and other JCPS administrators held a press conference just before the weekend to discuss issues and changes that could affect JCPS students and parents this school year.
wdrb.com
Kansas mother and daughter battle trauma, loss after car hit family in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The last 34 days have established a new reality for 17-year-old Ava Jones. Sitting beside her mother, Amy, the teenager who committed last month to play basketball at the University of Iowa reflects on the event that changed their lives. "My arm is injured, my knees...
