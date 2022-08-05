Read on www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Scotty Middleton, Sunrise Christian Academy 5-star small forward, commits to Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the weekend with the nation's No. 5 basketball recruiting class in the 2023 cycle. That group was built on the depth of three in-state four-star talents - Chaminade Julienne shooting guard George Washington III, Pickerington Central small forward Devin Royal and St. ...
Paul Finebaum Has Revealed His 2 National Championship Favorites
Every year, the list of teams capable of winning a national championship in college football is a short one. It's up for debate how many teams are on the list this year, but ESPN's Paul Finebaum thinks two teams in particular are above the rest: Alabama and Ohio State. Finebaum...
Another top Buckeye target will be in Columbus for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A top Buckeye target tells Bucknuts his next OSU visit will be for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Late Kick: Under Jim Knowles, could Ohio State have a Top-10 defense in 2022?
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate responds to a viewer's bold prediction that the Buckeyes will completely turn around their defensive fortunes under new coordinator Jim Knowles.
College Football World Reacts To Most "Annoying" Fan Base Rankings
Who are the most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football?. A recent ranking of the worst fan bases in college football went viral on social media. The Barstool Sports podcast, Unnecessary Roughness, ranked the 10 most "annoying" fan bases in all of college football heading into the 2022 season.
BOOM! Ohio State gets commitment from four-star LB Arvell Reese
The Ohio State football team has been looking for some good recruiting news on the defensive side of the ball. And today the Buckeyes got that good news as four-star linebacker Arvell Reese gave his verbal pledge to the Buckeyes. Reese chose Ohio State over Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and USC...
Look: Ohio State Fans Trolled At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Rich Eisen is among the most famous Michigan alums in the sports media world. And during his annual visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eisen made sure not to let Ohio State fans forget about last season's blowout loss in The Game. During Friday night's gold jacket dinner,...
BM5: Back to the Glenville pipeline | Dijon back in the fold? | Vibes from first week of practice
For the first time since Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State has landed a Cleveland Glenville prospect. Four-star linebacker Arvell Reese selected the Buckeyes over the weekend, and Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to discuss that, plus:. * Is 4-star cornerback Dijon Johnson going to recommit to Ohio State? There is some...
Ohio State basketball gets first exhibition win in the Bahamas
In case you lost sight of it, the Ohio State basketball team is getting some sun and shooting some hoops out in the Bahamas. We’re sure the squad is enjoying its time out at the Atlantis Resort on Paradise Island, but there’s also some business to get down to on the court, and that’s getting a lot of new faces acclimated with some game time — albeit exhibition — as well.
Listen: Murphy gives observations from Ohio State's first two fall camp practices
Ohio State fans have waited since the first day of the new year for college football to return in Central Ohio and it is almost here. After more than eight months, aside from 15 practices in the spring, the Buckeyes finally took the field again this week with the start of fall camp.
