Simply Sunflower -- Valley County family captures sunshine in a bottle

Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
NTV's Grow: August 7, 2022
Simply Sunflower, a Nebraska farmer captures sunshine in a bottle at this unique Valley County farm. We'll highlight farmer Al and his clan as our Farm Family of the Month. Plus conservation practices that pay, more on navigating carbon markets. Also, scouting for southern rust and tar spot. We'll visit...
Juveniles arrested, another given probation intake following weekend incidents in GI
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Three juveniles were arrested, and a fourth was given a juvenile probation intake following two separate, but related, incidents in Grand Island over the weekend. Around 2:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Central Nebraska Bobcat, 3809 Westgate Road, in reference to a 2014 Bobcat 3400...
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
GI man facing drug charge after search finds large amount of pot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a drug charge after Grand Island Police found a large amount of marijuana at a home during a search Monday night. Austin Swader Jr., 20, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games
With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
Kearney struggles offensively, eliminated from Midwest Regional
WHITETOWN, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Kearney Little League failed to register a hit as Pittsburg (Kan.) eliminates the State Champs from Nebraska 7-0 on Saturday. Kael Nebesniak started strong on the mound for Kearney, tossing five strikeouts through the first two innings, but Kansas turned it on in the third, taking a 5-0 lead.
UNK Football starts fall camp
KEARNEY. Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney opened fall camp on Monday, and the Lopers, who are picked second in the MIAA, are excited to be back on the football field. “They enjoy football and being out there. Another thing is we try and make thing fun and build...
Bearcats emphasize defensive improvements for 2022 season
KEARNEY, Neb. — While football teams playing in Week 0 got a jumpstart on the 2022 season, Kearney had to wait until Monday to hit the gridiron and open fall camp. The Bearcats got right to work on defensive fundamentals as KHS will look to improve in this phase throughout the year.
