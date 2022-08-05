Read on connecticut.news12.com
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Series of carjackings and robberies in New Haven County over a span of four days
MILFORD, Conn. — A busy few days for police in New Haven County, where several cars were stolen, and items were stolen from cars. Friday morning in Orange, a 70-year-old was threatened with a gun while pumping gas, punched, and pistol-whipped before two suspects took off with the victim's car.
News 12
‘Leo is what gives this home happiness.’ Owner shares how he reunited with stolen dog
Home is where the dog is for Emanuel Castillo. “Leo is what gives this home happiness,” Castillo told News 12 Monday, a few days after he was reunited with his beloved two-year-old goldendoodle. “It feels like we came back to life again.”. Castillo's car was stolen with Leo...
East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
DoingItLocal
Shelton News: Cat Bleached
2022-08-07@8:08pm–#Shelton CT– A woman in a black Mercedes dropped off a cat at the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic at 895 Bridgeport Avenue. The cat cat was doused in bleach and cologne according to radio reports and the woman refuses to take responsibility for it. Police on the way to investigate.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop
2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
Mystic Harbor missing swimmer found alive
GROTON, Conn. — The search for a missing 42-year-old swimmer has come to an end after she was found by a Good Samaritan. Authorities searched for the woman around Mystic Harbor. Before she went missing, the swimmer was last seen around 8 p.m. near Fishers Island Sound, swimming off a 30 ft. sailboat.
News 12
Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport
A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
ALERT CENTER: 12 people displaced, pet killed in Bridgeport building fire
At least 12 people are displaced, and a pet was killed after a fire broke out inside a building in Bridgeport
NBC Connecticut
Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding
Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NBC Connecticut
Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton
A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
newcanaanite.com
Animal Control Roundup: Goose Struck by Car, Dogs Attack Woodchuck
The Animal Control section of the New Canaan Police Department last month issued a $136 infraction summons to a Stamford man who has repeatedly allowed his dog to roam off-leash at Waveny. The ticket was finally issued on the morning of July 6, when Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm saw...
Humane Long Island: Images show owner of Sloth Encounters exploiting exotic animals
A petition to shut down the Hauppauge Animal Adventure is expected be given to the Islip town supervisor on Tuesday.
Eyewitness News
22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
Greater Bridgeport Transit apologizes to adult with special needs left at wrong address
CEO Doug Holcomb tells News 12 he is sorry about a mistake that took place on July 28.
Route 8 South re-opens in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 Southbound in Shelton closed Monday evening between Exits 14 and 13 because of a crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. resulting in a vehicle fire, according to the Department of Transportation. View our live traffic map here.
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Man injured in West Haven shooting
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
