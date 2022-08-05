ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

East Haven couple reunited with dogs trapped in stolen car

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a man is in custody after stealing a car with two dogs inside this morning in East Haven. Rascal and Darius are now reunited with their owners, who feared the worst after a man drove off in their car with the dogs inside. The life of the dogs […]
EAST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Shelton News: Cat Bleached

2022-08-07@8:08pm–#Shelton CT– A woman in a black Mercedes dropped off a cat at the Shoreline Veterinary Clinic at 895 Bridgeport Avenue. The cat cat was doused in bleach and cologne according to radio reports and the woman refuses to take responsibility for it. Police on the way to investigate.
SHELTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Milford, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
Pets & Animals
Milford, CT
Government
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Lifestyle
Local
Connecticut Pets & Animals
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Fire At Stop And Shop

2022-08-07@11:20pm–#Fairfield CT– #ctfire– Firefighters were called to the Stop and Shop at 1160 Kings Hwy Cutoff for a fire in the freezer area. After about 40 minutes they located the fire in a wall. The health department and electrical department were called for an inspection. DoingItLocal is...
FAIRFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Mystic Harbor missing swimmer found alive

GROTON, Conn. — The search for a missing 42-year-old swimmer has come to an end after she was found by a Good Samaritan. Authorities searched for the woman around Mystic Harbor. Before she went missing, the swimmer was last seen around 8 p.m. near Fishers Island Sound, swimming off a 30 ft. sailboat.
GROTON, CT
News 12

Flames break out of building on Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport

A fire broke out in a building in Bridgeport just after 9 p.m. Monday. It happened on the third floor of 1430 Fairfield Ave. About 30 people needed to be evacuated from the building. The American Red Cross is assisting those individuals. Fire officials say that there may be some...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldendoodle#Mobile#Dog
NBC Connecticut

Several Dogs Come to Connecticut Humane Society After Kentucky Flooding

Several dogs that were in shelters during the Kentucky flooding are being transported to Connecticut for temporary housing. The ASPCA is facilitating the transport of more than 25 dogs from the Kentucky Humane Society to shelters in Newington, as well as in Virginia, Boston and Denver. The Connecticut Humane Society...
NEWINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Missing Swimmer Rescued in Long Island Sound Off Groton

A person who jumped or fell off a sailboat off Groton Sunday is safe after spending about 90 minutes in the water, according to authorities. Police and fire dive teams began a water search for the person Sunday evening. According to authorities, the person jumped or fell from a sailboat...
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on S. Colony St. in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire on Monday afternoon. Engine 4 posted on Facebook that they are operating with all other city companies at a 2-alarm fire on South Colony Street. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Southington firefighters posted on social media that they are covering […]
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven motorcycle crash kills North Branford man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A North Branford man has died after a motorcycle crash late Saturday. Police said they were called at 10:35 PM, to a motorcycle crash on Middletown Avenue, between Front Street and the Interstate 91 ramp. The motorcycle operator, Raymond Sobask, 22, of North Branford, was found unresponsive in the street. He was pronounced dead on scene.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WTNH

Man dies in New Haven motorcycle crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven Police responded to a motorcycle accident that left one dead and another injured, police say. The call came in around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, leading police to Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the nearby I-91 ramp. The motorcyclist, 22-year-old Raymond Sobask of North Branford, was found unresponsive in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Animal Control Roundup: Goose Struck by Car, Dogs Attack Woodchuck

The Animal Control section of the New Canaan Police Department last month issued a $136 infraction summons to a Stamford man who has repeatedly allowed his dog to roam off-leash at Waveny. The ticket was finally issued on the morning of July 6, when Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm saw...
Eyewitness News

22-year-old dies following motorcycle accident in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -A 22-year-old died following a motorcycle accident on Middletown Avenue in New Haven. According to police they received a call reporting a car accident involving a motorcycle around 10:35 pm on Saturday. Police say the accident happened on Middletown Avenue between Front Street and the I-91...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Route 8 South re-opens in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 Southbound in Shelton closed Monday evening between Exits 14 and 13 because of a crash that occurred just before 7 p.m. resulting in a vehicle fire, according to the Department of Transportation. View our live traffic map here.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Man injured in West Haven shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — West Haven police are investigating the shooting of a male victim in the area of Leet Street on Sunday. The victim was transported to a hospital at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. His wounds are being described as non life threatening, according to officials. West Haven police are calling this […]
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy