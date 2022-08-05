Mesa & Delta Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract associate Elam Construction of Grand Junction are happy to announce the completion of the US Highway 50 settlement restore venture north of Delta. The multi-year venture happened alongside US 50 starting at Mile Point 47.6, in Whitewater, and continued for greater than 19 miles to MP 66.7 close to Delta. Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and associate companies gathered on Friday, July 29, to have a good time the completion of the US Highway 50 Settlement Repair venture. Click right here for a media equipment with photographs of the finished venture and Friday’s celebration.

MONTROSE COUNTY, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO