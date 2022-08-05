ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

KJCT8

Grand Junction Fire Department deployed to Texas

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On August 4, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team deployed with Brush 6 to Texas, near Uvalde. The team deployed for a preparedness assignment and could be gone for up to two weeks. Preparedness assignments are given when there are no active fires...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction Band To Perform At Huge Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

A Grand Junction band will be performing at one of the biggest events in the country this month. Peach Street Revival Joins Big-Name Bands At Sturgis. The Grand Junction-based band Peach Street Revival will join some of the biggest and most well-known artists in the music industry at the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this week. They'll be performing at the Sturgis Rally on Friday and Saturday.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Motorhome fire captures the attention of midvalley Saturday

A motorhome erupted in fire at a midvalley self-storage center at about noon on Saturday, commanding widespread attention with its plume of black smoke. The owner started the vehicle for the first time in an extended period and was maneuvering it out of the lot at All Hours Self Storage on Park Avenue in Basalt when the fire broke out, according to Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson.
BASALT, CO
KJCT8

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
daystech.org

Crews complete US 50 Delta settlement repair project — Colorado Department of Transportation

Mesa & Delta Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contract associate Elam Construction of Grand Junction are happy to announce the completion of the US Highway 50 settlement restore venture north of Delta. The multi-year venture happened alongside US 50 starting at Mile Point 47.6, in Whitewater, and continued for greater than 19 miles to MP 66.7 close to Delta. Representatives from the Colorado Department of Transportation and associate companies gathered on Friday, July 29, to have a good time the completion of the US Highway 50 Settlement Repair venture. Click right here for a media equipment with photographs of the finished venture and Friday’s celebration.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO

