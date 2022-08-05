Read on www.cbsnews.com
State police release list of ten most wanted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Suicidal Man Killed By PA State Trooper After Hours-Long Standoff: Reports
A 59-year-old Pennsylvania man threatening to kill himself was shot dead by a state trooper Saturday, Aug. 6, various news reports say. Douglas Stanton's 32-year-old relative called police around 11 p.m. saying he was threatening to kill himself and if police came, he'd shoot them, WTAE and Erie News Now say citing PA State Police.
16-Year-Old Calif. Girl Vanished After Attending Party at Campground, Police Treating It as Abduction
A California 16-year-old is missing after she was last seen this weekend at a party near Tahoe National Forest. The last time Kiely Rodni was seen was at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction.
10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'
Three children and seven adults were killed as a blazing fire raged in a Pennsylvania home on Friday morning. A local firefighter is related to many of the victims. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a release that on 2:42 a.m. one of its officers arrived at a "house fire with entrapment" at a two story home in Nescopeck, a small town a little more than 100 miles from Philadelphia.
Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
Excavator being hauled by semi crashes into bridge on I-25 in northern Colorado, 1 dead
A fatal crash involving a semi carrying a excavator has closed I-25 in northern Colorado. The closure is at the Mead exit, and there's bridge and road damage.
A Pennsylvania firefighter was called to a major house blaze. When he arrived, he found the 10 dead were his family.
Firefighter Harold Baker attended the "horrendous" blaze in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. He found seven adults and three children from his family had died.
Texas nurse facing murder charges in fiery 90 mph LA crash that killed 6
A 37-year-old nurse suspected of killing six people and injuring eight others when her speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed into several vehicles in a Los Angeles County intersection last week will be charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter, officials announced Monday.
Career fire lookout dies in McKinney Fire, Forest Service says
A longtime fire lookout at Klamath National Forest was identified Monday as one of the four killed in the ongoing McKinney wildfire in California. The fire, which began on July 29, is 40% contained and has burned more than 60,000 acres, according to CalFire. Kathy Shoopman began her lookout career...
Gabby Petito's family files $50 million wrongful death suit against Utah police
Gabby Petito's family has filed a lawsuit against police in Moab, Utah, accusing them of negligence that resulted in the 22-year-old's death last year. They are seeking $50 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing Joseph and Tara Petito and Nichole and Jim Schmidt, names the Moab Police...
UPDATE: FWC officials confirm Vernon Football coach was involved in fatal boating accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -UPDATE 4:22 p.m. Officials with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have confirmed with NewsChannel 7, that the individual involved in a fatal boat incident overnight was Trey Pike. Pike served as the Athletic Director and Vernon High School Football Coach. Officials say the incident happened...
Pa. man dies after being pinned underneath lawnmower
A Schuylkill County man has died Thursday after getting pinned under his lawnmower, according to WNEP. State police told the station that victim is John Lippert, 79, of Wayne Township, near Schuylkill Haven. According to the report, police said Lippert rode his lawnmower to get to the mail on his...
1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico
One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing
WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont
Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, police said Monday. It's the latest in a string of arrests and run-ins with police for the actor. The "Justice League" and "The Flash" actor allegedly entered a home on May 1, 2022 while no one was inside and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving.
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
California authorities "humanely euthanize" 143 roosters after cockfighting bust
Authorities broke up a large cockfighting event over the weekend and said they were forced to euthanize nearly 150 roosters found at a Southern California home, animal control and sheriff's department officials said. Deputies late Friday discovered about 200 people at the residence in the city of Jurupa Valley and...
