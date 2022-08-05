ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

State police release list of ten most wanted

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
MEADVILLE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
People

10 Dead, Including 3 Children, in Pennsylvania House Fire: 'Completely Destroyed'

Three children and seven adults were killed as a blazing fire raged in a Pennsylvania home on Friday morning. A local firefighter is related to many of the victims. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said in a release that on 2:42 a.m. one of its officers arrived at a "house fire with entrapment" at a two story home in Nescopeck, a small town a little more than 100 miles from Philadelphia.
NESCOPECK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighter: As many as 10 feared dead in Pennsylvania house fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Fire tore quickly through a house in the wee hours of Friday, killing seven adults and three children and horrifying a volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze only to discover that the victims were his family, authorities said.A criminal investigation into the fire is underway, authorities said. The children who died in the fire were ages 5, 6 and 7, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Co. firefighter Harold Baker told the Citizens' Voice newspaper of Wilkes-Barre that the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two...
NESCOPECK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Criminal Investigation#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
CBS News

1 dead after Coast Guard ship collides with fishing boat near Puerto Rico

One person was killed and another was injured after a Coast Guard ship collided with a fishing boat in waters off Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday night. The Coast Guard identified the person killed as fisherman Carlos Rosario, who was aboard the 23-foot fishing vessel called the Desakata. His brother, Samuel Rosario Beltran, was injured.
ACCIDENTS
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Doctor Gets 15 Years for Drug Dealing

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Dr. Raymond Kraynak, age 65, of Mt. Carmel, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on August 3, 2022, to 15 years imprisonment by Chief United States District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. Chief Judge Brann also ordered Kraynak to pay restitution in the amount of $22,365 to the victims or their families.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
CBS News

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont, police said Monday. It's the latest in a string of arrests and run-ins with police for the actor. The "Justice League" and "The Flash" actor allegedly entered a home on May 1, 2022 while no one was inside and stole several bottles of alcohol before leaving.
VERMONT STATE
CBS News

CBS News

525K+
Followers
62K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy