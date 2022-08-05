ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Police sued over wrongful arrest deny racial profiling claim

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMReu_0h6gkDW800

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts police department whose officers are accused of wrongfully arresting a Black man while pursuing a white suspect said Friday that an outside investigation found no evidence of racial profiling.

The town manager for Arlington, a Boston suburb, and its police chief said in an emailed statement that the town intends to “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations made in the federal civil rights lawsuit filed this week.

Police have not responded to questions about whether the officers involved were wearing body cameras or whether the department uses them, but there is no body camera footage listed among the information reviewed in the investigator’s report.

Donovan Johnson alleged in the case filed in Boston federal court that a white officer who had been chasing a white suspect grabbed him, threw him to the ground and pinned him there with a knee on his neck as he was walking home after work one day in February last year.

Johnson’s lawsuit against the town of Arlington and three of its police officers alleges that his constitutional rights were violated when police stopped him, searched him, and placed him in the back of a cruiser before releasing him with no charges.

The town said Friday that police previously hired a licensed private detective — a former police officer in another Massachusetts town —to look into the allegations.

The investigator concluded that the officer followed proper use of force policy and that there was no evidence of racial profiling. The investigator also said the officer denied race played any role in his decision to stop the man and told the investigator he believed Johnson was an accomplice to the white suspect.

The investigation also concluded there was no evidence Johnson had committed any crime before he was stopped.

The investigative report said Officer Steven Conroy, who Johnson alleges stopped him, also denied pulling out a gun or placing a knee on the man’s neck. A message seeking comment was sent to Conroy by The Associated Press. Conroy’s LinkedIn page shows he has since left the police department.

The investigator did find that the officers violated some department policies and three officers were disciplined, the town said.

“I believe in the Arlington Police Department. Its track record is one of balanced, honest and progressive policing,” Town Manager Sandy Pooler said in the statement.

Johnson’s lawsuit says police were initially called to an Arlington hotel about a man seen there who the staff believed was previously involved in the theft of televisions. The white man was “known to police” for “prior criminal acts” and when officers arrived at the hotel, Conroy showed a photo of the man to the front desk clerk, who said it appeared to be the same person.

Police went to the room to investigate, but the man escaped and they began to chase him, according to the lawsuit. Johnson, who was almost to his Somerville home, saw the man jog past him before Conroy approached and yelled at both men to “get the (expletive) on the floor.”

The white suspect got on his knees, but Johnson stayed standing, the lawsuit says. Johnson says Conroy threw him to the ground and pinned him there by placing a knee on his neck. The complaint says Johnson at one point yelled “I can’t breathe!”

Another officer who arrived in a cruiser recognized the white man and put him in handcuffs, and the suspect told the officer he didn’t know Johnson, according to the lawsuit. A third officer who arrived “immediately jumped on” Johnson to help Conroy hold him down, according to the complaint.

Johnson’s attorneys say the officers had no reason to believe he was involved in any crime: Police had a photo of the white suspect they were looking for, Johnson and the other man both told officers they didn’t know each other, and “nothing in the investigation indicated that there was more than one male suspect involved,” the lawsuit says.

The complaint says Johnson was released at the hotel after its staff told officers they had never seen him before.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Man charged with impersonating officer, attempted rape

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police arrested a man they say posed as a police officer and attempted to kidnap and rape a woman over the weekend. Charles Singleton, 51, of Boston, claimed to be a police officer when he offered a ride to a woman he’d met at a social gathering during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to police. Instead, he drove the woman a short distance, pulled out a gun and ordered her to walk out into a dark field where he groped her and threatened to kill her if she didn’t comply with his instructions, police said. When the woman began to scream, Singleton assaulted her, took her purse and cell phone and fled.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Shooters on Scooters Have Rolling Shootout in Dorchester Overnight

Early on Monday, at approximately 12:05 am, Boston Police Officers from District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 7 rounds on Norwell Street in Dorchester. Officers quickly arrived to the scene and located multiple spent shell casings in the street. Soon after finding the casings, a call came in for a car that was shot just a few streets over.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

School dean who shot student ordered to pay $10M judgment

BOSTON (AP) — A former dean at a Boston high school known affectionately by students as “Rev” has been ordered by a federal judge to pay more than $10 million in damages to a former student he was convicted of trying to kill in a dispute over drug sales. The default judgment Friday against former English High School Dean Shaun Harrison includes $7.5 million in damages for pain, suffering and emotional distress; $2.5 million in punitive damages; and more than $80,000 for the victim’s medical bills. Harrison was convicted in state court in 2018 of assault and other charges, and sentenced to up to 26 years in prison. Harrison, who had a background as a community organizer and youth minister, was dean of academics, a job that required keeping order and mentoring students, according to testimony at trial.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, MA
City
Somerville, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Arlington, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Profiling#Police#Attorneys#Crime
The Associated Press

Suit: Police chasing white suspect wrongly arrest Black man

BOSTON (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Donovan Johnson was minutes away from home after leaving work in February 2021 when a white officer who had been chasing the white suspect ran up to Johnson, drew his gun and threw him to the snow-covered ground face first, the lawsuit filed against the...
valleypatriot.com

Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” of Methuen Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Trafficking

BOSTON – A Methuen man pleaded guilty on Aug. 3, 2022 in federal court in Boston to his involvement in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy. Nino De Leon Guzman, a/k/a “Chino,” 31, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of fentanyl, one count of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for Oct. 27, 2022. Guzman was charged in June 2021 and subsequently indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2021.
METHUEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WMUR.com

Arrest made in deadly Nashua shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a gas station Friday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said. The Attorney General's Office said police arrived around 11:25 a.m. at a Sunoco gas station on Amherst Street. Lee Knoetig, 53, was lying...
NASHUA, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man wanted on several warrants, strips down to underwear at station entrance

Boston – A Massachusetts man with several warrants reportedly didn’t go the route of trying to blend in with the crowd to not be caught. According to Transit Police, on Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s State Street Station for a report of a naked man in the entrance to the Orange Line causing alarm to other passengers.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

10-month-old boy drowns in bathtub in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Saturday that a 10-month-old boy drowned in a bathtub. Police say they were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on reports of a child who possibly drowned. No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at...
PROVIDENCE, RI
CBS Boston

19-year-old charged with murder in deadly shooting at Nashua gas station

NASHUA, New Hampshire -- Nashua, New Hampshire Police arrested a 19-year-old man after a deadly shooting on Friday. Alexander Wheeler, of Nashua, was charged with one count of second-degree murder hours after the event, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said. Officers responded to a gas station on Amherst Street around 11:30 a.m. They found a man, later identified as 53-year-old Lee Knoetig, with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The victim's brother told WBZ-TV that Knoetig was a kind man who wouldn't hurt anyone. He leaves behind children and grandchildren. Wheeler will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday. 
NASHUA, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Drug Units Arrest Male on Drug and Weapons Charges Following Execution of Search Warrants

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy