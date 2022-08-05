Read on www.12newsnow.com
Related
Watch for buses, school zones this week as classes begin across Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — While parents have already spent the last few weeks prepping for the first day of school it's a good idea to get reacquainted with school zone rules to avoid accidents or a hefty fine. Schools in Southeast Texas are getting back in session starting this week...
MySanAntonio
Applicant withdraws game room application
An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox
In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
Time to study student dress codes as classes set to start
BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time to study your school's dress code to help keep your student from having any issues on their first day of school this week. 12news spoke with school administrators in Port Arthur and Little Cypress about what parents need to remember about dress codes and uniforms this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDM-TV
Families enjoy Rogers Park in Beaumont before the start of school
BEAUMONT — It's the last free weekend before school starts for many Southeast Texas students. We found some families at Rogers Park in Beaumont Sunday enjoying the weekend ahead of school. Melissa Tinoco, of Sour Lake, was at the park in Beaumont with her family. She has a son...
LIST: Back to school immunization sites for Hardin, Orange County students
BEAUMONT, Texas — Hardin County Health Services is hosting immunizations clinics to administer childhood and adult vaccines to residents. Immunizations are provided by appointment only by calling one of the following locations to schedule yourself or your child:. 1135 Redwood Street, Kountze (409) 209-5361. Hwy 327 East, Suite 295,...
KBTX.com
Former students of E.A. Kemp High School hold historically significant high school reunion
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A special reunion took place Saturday night to reunite all who attended the historically significant Brazos Valley school, that isn’t around anymore. E.A. Kemp High School was once the only African American High School in Brazos County before schools were desegregated during the Civil Rights movement.
Houston nurse in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder
A Houston nurse suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including an 11-month-old, and an 8 1/2-month-old fetus was charged Monday with murder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
'I'm in there for the long haul' | Pastor with Southeast Texas ties lends a helping hand to Kentucky flood victims
ORANGE, Texas — Southeast Texans are no strangers to storms and floods, and they know how great it feels when others lend a helping hand during natural disasters. That's why one Southeast Texas native says he didn't think twice about helping those suffering through the recent floods in eastern Kentucky.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
23-year-old Lumberton woman killed in fiery single-car wreck Sunday night in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 23-year-old Lumberton woman was killed in a fiery single car wreck late Sunday night on the south side of Beaumont. Police and firefighters responded to the wreck along southbound Cardinal Drive at Texas Highway 347 at about 11:55 p.m. Sunday night according to a release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
MySanAntonio
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
Here’s why school districts aren’t offering free meals to all kids this year
A federal program that funded free school meals for students regardless of income has ended this year, meaning families may have to apply for free or reduced-cost lunches.
Jury selection underway for trial of Beaumont man accused of hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in 2020
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 52-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist and leaving the scene in 2020 will soon stand trial. Jason Lynn McKnight is charged with accident involving injury or death. Police say he struck and killed Edward Stedman, who was on a bike at the corner of Delaware Street and Savannah Trace.
MySanAntonio
Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'
A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0