Texas State

Applicant withdraws game room application

An application for another game room in Beaumont was recently withdrawn. In May, the city of Beaumont received an application for a Special Use Permit from Ranvir Singh to allow for a gaming facility in the Light Industrial District at 7550 College St. in Beaumont. The application was supposed to...
BEAUMONT, TX
City in Texas Calls for a State of Emergency Due to Monkeypox

In the United States, there are 7,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox according to the CDC. In the State of Texas, monkeypox cases are increasing. Recently, Dallas County was confirmed to have more cases than any other county in Texas. On Friday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed a public health emergency declaration to help slow the spread of the virus.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Time to study student dress codes as classes set to start

BEAUMONT, Texas — It's time to study your school's dress code to help keep your student from having any issues on their first day of school this week. 12news spoke with school administrators in Port Arthur and Little Cypress about what parents need to remember about dress codes and uniforms this year.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Families enjoy Rogers Park in Beaumont before the start of school

BEAUMONT — It's the last free weekend before school starts for many Southeast Texas students. We found some families at Rogers Park in Beaumont Sunday enjoying the weekend ahead of school. Melissa Tinoco, of Sour Lake, was at the park in Beaumont with her family. She has a son...
BEAUMONT, TX
On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Time now to help law enforcement track down a fugitive. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking for a man they say attacked one of their own, punching him twice in the face. Angel San Juan has more in this week's On the Run report.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
'You will be put in jail' | City officials, victim advocates push to decrease alarming trend of drunk driving in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — There’s a new push to fight drunk driving in Southeast Texas after the fallout of these crimes has been seen a lot in the region in recent weeks. Just last month, a jury convicted and sentenced Officer Sheena Yarbrough-Powell’s killer and Jefferson County Deputy Jim Lee was hit and killed while mowing his grass, by an alleged drunk driver.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
Odessa woman killed in weekend crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Elyza Villezcas-Navarrete, 23, of Odessa, was killed Sunday in a crash in West Odessa. She died at the scene after the truck she was in rolled. Around 3:51 p.m. on August 7, DPS troopers responded to the scene on Timberline Avenue and West University, about 3.7 miles west of Odessa and […]
ODESSA, TX
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
$1.1 million grant awarded to help Central Texas children

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, through its Klaras Center for Families, was recently awarded $1.1 million by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC). The organization said in a press release on Thursday morning that this grant for the provision of child and adolescent mental health crisis […]
TEXAS STATE
Police arrest man after hearing him threaten to 'shoot up the place'

A convicted felon will once again face court because he was allegedly caught carrying a gun while walking on the wrong side of the roadway. A Jefferson County grand jury on Wednesday indicted the 32-year-old with unlawful possession of firearm by felon. He has multiple prior felony convictions in Harris County, according to court documents.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
