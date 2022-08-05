ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Convictions won’t be tossed in deadly 1970 Tucson hotel fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The top county prosecutor in the Tucson area will not ask a court to throw out convictions for a man who was imprisoned for decades in a 1970 hotel fire that killed 29 people yet was released from custody in a 2013 deal with prosecutors.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement earlier this week that no new evidence of innocence was found for Louis Taylor in the blaze at the Pioneer Hotel.

A unit of Conover’s office that examines claims of innocence and excessive sentencing had reviewed the case against Taylor, who was 16 when he arrested at the hotel.

Conover said “no further action will be taken in the Taylor criminal case.”

Taylor was originally sentenced to life in prison, but he was released in 2013 after serving more than 40 years in a deal with Conover’s predecessor.

Under the agreement, Taylor pleaded no contest, allowing a judge to sentence him to time served. Prosecutors had concluded back then that modern fire science was inconclusive about whether the fire was an arson or accident, Conover said.

Taylor maintained that he was innocent and has said he went to the to hotel to get free drinks and food from various parties during the holiday season.

At the time of his release, prosecutors insisted Taylor was guilty and emphasized that the deal wasn’t an exoneration. They also acknowledged that getting a conviction at a new trial would be dicey given that some evidence had been lost and witnesses have either moved or died.

The Arizona Justice Project, which has represented Taylor in his criminal case since 2001, said in a statement this week that Conover’s office has passed up an “opportunity to correct one of the most severe injustices Pima County has ever seen.”

The project said the prosecutor’s office had advised it would file a motion in court to have Taylor’s convictions thrown out. “For reasons never fully explained, however, that motion was not filed,” the project said.

Conover’s office declined to comment on whether it had in fact indicated that it would file such a motion.

The project said witnesses have recanted statements and instances of prosecutorial misconduct have surfaced, such as hiding exculpatory evidence from the defense team.

The original fire investigator had said he profiled the suspect as a Black person, but insisted his statements had nothing to do with Taylor’s arrest. Taylor is Black.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that Taylor sued Pima County and the city of Tucson in 2015 for violating his right to due process and a fair trial, alleging racism and civil conspiracy led to his arrest and conviction.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in 2019, however, that Taylor could not collect damages for his time in prison because of the no contest plea he made.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Marana police arrest juvenile for threats on first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A juvenile has been arrested by Marana police after a threat was made on social media. The Marana Police Department responded Monday morning, Aug. 8, after the threat was received on social media, claiming a school was going to be blown up. Monday was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One killed, one injured in back-to-back shootings in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and a man was hurt in shootings near Speedway and Rosemont in Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said officers were first called to the area around 2:30 a.m. A 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital and he is expected to recover.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Officers shoot at man armed with knife in Arizona City on Saturday

ARIZONA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man wandering through Arizona City carrying a knife was shot Saturday evening by Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies. Sheriff officials say they responded to a call about a man who was possibly drunk walking in a neighborhood near S. Overfield Road and Pineveta Drive carrying a knife. When deputies arrived in the area they say an officer-involved shooting happened. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, and no officers were injured.
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Taylor
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating Sunday morning homicide in midtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least one person was killed in a shooting in midtown Tucson early Sunday, Aug. 7. The Tucson Police Department said it happened near Speedway and Rosemont around 2:30 a.m. KOLD had a crew there and saw several bullet casings outside of the Royal...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlifestyle.com

Central Arizona Supply Acquires 72-Year-Old Benjamin Supply in Tucson

Founded in 1950, Benjamin Supply will continue to operate its Tucson and Sierra Vista locations under the existing name. Located within the iconic 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex, the company’s Tucson operation is home to Arizona’s largest plumbing and hardware showroom at over 15,000 square feet.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

73-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run in Tucson’s midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 73-year-old woman who was hit by a car in Tucson’s midtown early Saturday, Aug. 6. According to Tucson police, first responders were called around 2:40 a.m. to an area north of Broadway Boulevard and East Country Club Road, where they found the woman’s body.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosecutorial Misconduct#Sentencing
thevailvoice.com

The Vail Brothers, Their Adventures and Role in Vail’s Story

Walter Vail stepped out of a stagecoach onto the dusty streets of Tucson in 1876. Twenty-four years old, with a keen sense of purpose, Walter intended to become a successful businessman and rancher. Walter left New Jersey soon after turning 21. His quest led him to Virginia City, Nevada where he worked as a time keeper in the silver mines. By all accounts he worked hard and above board but Virginia City was a rough and lawless place. It wasn’t long before his savings were stolen, and all his hard work had come to naught. After this devastating set-back, he sought advice from his Uncle Nathan who recommended he head to Tucson and look for land there.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

1 Seriously Hurt in Bicycle Crash on Euclid Avenue [Tucson, AZ]

Bicyclist Hospitalized after Accident on East Seneca Street. The incident occurred between East Grand avenue and East Seneca Street. Dispatchers responded to the scene on July 27th, on the northbound lanes of Euclid Avenue. At this time, the events leading up to the crash remain unclear. However, reports indicate that...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy