10-year-old Rudolph Ingram drawing comparisons to Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.
Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold
Has Baker Mayfield already won the starting QB job in Carolina? The post Carolina Panthers Report: There’s a Clear Leader in the Starting QB Battle Between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cleveland Browns’ Kareem Hunt requests trade; team says no
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade but the team told him he won’t be dealt, Cleveland.com
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/8/22)
It is Monday, August 8, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a short week of preparation before their first preseason game on Friday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team travels to Jacksonville on Wednesday. Training camp news once again tops the headlines for this Monday edition of Browns Nation...
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski: 'This is normal' amid Deshaun Watson, Kareem Hunt situations
Ahead of the weekend, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski remarked that he had to get quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett "ready to play" as Watson faces a potential six-game suspension regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It was then reported that Browns running back Kareem Hunt...
thecomeback.com
Rams reportedly still have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.
With NFL training camps and the preseason in full swing, All-Pro wideout Odell Beckham Jr. is still left without a permanent home on an NFL roster. Although the 29-year-old free agent has maintained he’s not rushing to sign with any team, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Rams—the team Beckham signed with in 2021—are still reportedly interested in re-signing him for next season.
ESPN
NFL training camp 2022 live: 49ers' Trey Lance progressing; Jets hosting Duane Brown; Browns' Kareem Hunt a hold-in
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance said Saturday that things are slowing down for him as he seeks to improve in his first training camp as a starter, but there are still uneven moments. After a solid day Friday, Lance had a couple of miscues Saturday, but he still has...
New York Jets Mekhi Becton has a fractured knee cap, expected to miss 2022 season
The New York Jets are now on the hunt for a new starting offensive tackle after a new report claims
All 53: QB Baker Mayfield Profile, Stat Projections + Expected Role
Taking a closer look at Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Gamespot
Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster
Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to show interest in playing for Bills, and he's being recruited to Buffalo by a star
With just one month to go until the start of the NFL season, there are still some big names left on the free agent market, with one of the biggest ones probably being Odell Beckham Jr. Although Beckham has been free to sign with anyone since March, the former Rams...
Odell Beckham Jr. Asking Von Miller About Bills Locker
Odell Beckham Jr., who isn't yet ready to play for an NFL team. ... but who seems to be enjoying the soap-operatic nature of his free agency.
Tyreek Hill is Excited to Face Against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers
Dolphins’ wide receiver said he is antsy to face new competition in Tampa Bay this week after spending the last 10+ days against Xavien Howard.
Super 16: Lakeland's Larry Jones to play defensive end, linebacker
Lakeland High's Larry Jones has made the switch from being a full-time linebacker to playing both linebacker and defensive end positions. Lakeland head coach Bill Castle made the decision in the off-season based on Jones’ track record and some personnel changes heading into the 2022 season. ...
