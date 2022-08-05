ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo hosts a presser to discuss hot team topics

By Chris Clark
cbs17
 3 days ago
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 247 Sports Preseason All-ACC Team Released

247 Sports has high expectations for a couple of UNC basketball standouts and predicts one of them will be the league’s best player this season. The countdown to UNC basketball’s season opener against UNCW is now under three months, and with the season approaching the “preseason predictions” are beginning to roll in.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

DB DaShawn Stone commits to Duke

DaShawn Stone took his time as he weighed the three schools on top of his list. The Asheville (N.C.) A C Reynolds safety spoke with his family, his coaches and folks in his inner circle, and at the end of it decided staying in state was his best option. So...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer recaps 'great summer,' updates Jacob Grandison's injury status

Duke enters its first season under head men's basketball coach Jon Scheyer with a freshman-heavy roster, so the Blue Devils near the end of an important summer as they look to get their newcomers integrated as much as possible. With a quartet of five-star recruits expected to play roles in Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell, talent will not be an issue. Scheyer gave his thoughts on the team's summer workouts over the weekend in a video posted to Duke's official Twitter account.
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Two new Duke players miss important practice time

Cohesion could be hard to come by for the 2022-23 Duke basketball team, especially in the early going. On that note, even relatively minor disruptions to that end in the offseason are a bummer. Jeremy Roach and Jaylen Blakes are the only two scholarship players returning from the 2021-22 roster. ...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

OUR TAKE | On NC State Basketball’s summer exhibition win in the Bahamas

NC State basketball is in a strange spot. They are coming off one of the worst seasons in recent history. They have a coach that half of the fanbase wanted gone at the conclusion of last season. But at the same time, the fanbase is kind of excited and intrigued at the roster rebuild that Kevin Keatts was able to pull off last season.
RALEIGH, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

NCCU evacuates campus building after ‘unspecified device’ is found

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — University officials at NC Central University said an “unspecified device” was found around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An NCCU spokesperson told CBS 17 that the discovery has led to the evacuation of the university’s 69,000+ square-foot nursing building and NCCU police are investigating the situation.
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Paolo Banchero Gets A Humbling Experience

Being a rookie in any sport is bound to be taxing. First you have to deal with the transition itself, getting used to playing at an elite level. Second, there’s no where to hide because the worst player in any league is a superb athlete or, at the least, immensely disciplined. And third, there is rookie hazing.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

NC taxpayers could pay $6.3 million+ to rename Ft. Bragg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The first part of a three-part final report concerning the renaming of nine military bases has been submitted to Congress. The renaming will change names of military bases named after people with Confederate ties. The Naming Commission Final Report recommends new names for Fort Hood,...
FORT BRAGG, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles trying to keep perspective as new season approaches

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football program got going with August workouts last week, as the Eagles opened the season with a morning practice on August 1 in helmets and shorts. After going in helmets the first two days of camp on August 1 and August 2 from 8:00 a.m. to...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Water, sewer project closing lane of Raleigh street

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A water and sewer improvement project will have an impact on drivers’ commute. Starting on Tuesday, one lane of E. Martin Street and an intersection at E. Martin and Haywood Streets will close for the project, according to officials. The lane and intersection are expected to...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Crash causes delays on I-85 in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One lane of I-85 southbound closed for about 30 minutes on Tuesday morning following a vehicle crash at the Cole Mill Road exit. According to the NCDOT, this caused a major delay to traffic from approximately 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. The right shoulder from mile markers 172-173 remains closed as all lanes return to normal.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham residents question effectiveness of anti-violence group

Bull City United started in Durham in 2016. The group includes former gang members. The idea is that they can connect with people engaged in violence and show them a better way. Robert Belcher worked for the group from 2019 to 2021. He said despite getting millions of dollars from...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Carrboro group works to educate, address female construction worker gap

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Only a little more than 10 percent of construction workers nationwide are women. As construction companies scramble to find people to help them with serious project backlogs during this labor shortage, one local woman is hammering out a solution. Armed with saws, drills, and planks...
CARRBORO, NC

