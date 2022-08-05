HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in Florida say a 35-year-old man who was recording the sunrise over the Atlantic Ocean died when a sand dune collapsed on top of him. A beachgoer saw a portion of the man’s body protruding from the sand on Hutchinson Island early Monday and called for help. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the man was apparently resting beneath the dune while recording the sunrise when the hill of sand collapsed. Detectives say it appears he died as a result of being trapped underneath the sand. Detectives don’t suspect foul play and called the death a “tragic accident.”

MARTIN COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO