State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern

wcbu.org
Central Illinois corn farmers defend against new 'tar spot' crop disease
A pathogenic crop disease has officially arrived in central Illinois, with the potential to rival the dreaded corn rootworm as a top corn yield-robber. Tar spot (Phyllachora Madis) is a fungus that affects corn leaves, forming black specks that cannot be easily removed. So-called “fisheye” lesions — brown or tan lesions with darker borders — can also develop. Robbed of their natural, leafy protection, kernels may not reach full growth potential, stifling yields.
wglt.org
West College Avenue and ISU nursing college projects to receive federal funding
Two projects in Normal are getting financial help from Congress. The money is going toward rehabilitating West College Avenue and building a new facility for the Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing. The effort was led by Illinois Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth. The work on West College...
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
wglt.org
WGLT's The Leadoff - Monday 8/8/22
WGLT's The Leadoff is everything you need to know for Monday, August 8. There's a new scam targeting central Illinois businesses. Plus, there have been trace amounts of the so-called "forever chemicals" in the water supply of three McLean County communities. WGLT's The Leadoff is everything you need to know...
wglt.org
1 candidate files for short-term McLean County Board appointment
A candidate Democrats slated to run in the November election for McLean County Board will likely be an incumbent on Election Day. Krystle Able of Normal is the only candidate to file for an open seat on the board in District 4 that covers parts of Normal. Matt Coates stepped down in June after being named to serve on the Illinois Prisoner Review Board.
wglt.org
Supporters turn in signatures for ballot question that would create Normal Town Council districts
About 2,200 people signed petitions to put a ballot question in front of voters that would change the Town of Normal’s form of representative government from its current at-large system to one that is district-based, according to proponents who turned the petitions into the town clerk Monday afternoon. More...
Government Technology
McLean County, Ill., Police Have Issues With Body Cams
(TNS) — A recently released report from the Illinois Law Enforcement and Training Standards Board identified multiple issues Bloomington, Normal and Illinois State University police departments have experienced since implementing body-worn cameras. However, the departments largely attribute any technical issues to human error or to battery issues when their...
wglt.org
State Farm to host STEM summit for girls
Girls in Bloomington-Normal will get the chance to hone their STEM skills through State Farm's Tech Astra summit this fall. The Oct. 1 event will feature opportunities for participants to design a cell phone holder, build an anemometer, write an algorithm for a driverless car and conduct a space lander mission, where they will transport aliens to the surface of a planet.
Data Shows 1 Metro Area in Illinois has more jobs than pre COVID
Spoiler...it's not Chicago, so which of the metro areas in Illinois has actually now grown more jobs than it had back in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and overall as a state how close is Illinois to getting jobs back to pre-pandemic levels?. According to data from the website...
I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
wjbc.com
Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
1470 WMBD
Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit
PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
1470 WMBD
Bicyclist dead after Chillicothe accident
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. – A Chillicothe woman is dead after her bicycle was struck by a car late Friday morning. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Shelly Perry, 67, determined she died from multiple blunt force injuries and severe internal bleeding. She was pronounced dead at...
aledotimesrecord.com
VIDEO: St. Jude runners make the trek from Galesburg to Peoria
Runners depart Galesburg to meet up with other participants from throughout the Midwest in Peoria to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
Central Illinois Proud
Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
