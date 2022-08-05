Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas

Read on www.wymt.com
wymt.com
CORE sets up in Letcher County to give out supplies
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Community Organized Relief Efforts also know as CORE is a nationwide non-profit which works to help communities in need. CORE is set up outside of Letcher County Central High School where people affected by the flood can drive up and receive any needs they have. “We...
wymt.com
CANE Kitchen asks for donations of protein, money for flood relief
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - CANE Kitchen in Whitesburg is asking the public for help with flood relief efforts. Workers at CANE Kitchen have been giving 2,000 meals out daily to help feed flood victims, but now they need help to continue feeding people in need. Workers said they need donations...
wymt.com
Kentucky couple helps deliver hot meals to flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says it will take months, even years, to recover and rebuild from the historic flooding. As the people of Eastern Kentucky work to rebuild, people are coming from across the country to help. Tyson Foods, out of Arkansas, came to Buckhorn, Ky. Monday to prepare hot meals for those who otherwise likely wouldn’t get one for a while.
wymt.com
Louisville company partnering to deploy wi-fi zones in Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Louisville telecom company Accelecom is partnering with Rajant Corporation to launch wi-fi internet zones in several Eastern Kentucky counties hit hard by last month’s flooding. You can find these internet hotspots in these locations:. Letcher County Health Center: 115 E Main Street, Whitesburg, Ky. Knott...
wymt.com
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
wymt.com
Letcher County churches adapting to flood damage
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are gathering in unusual spots after the flooding damaged a lot of worship structures. For Cornerstone Church in Whitesburg, they adapted by setting up under a Cajun Navy tent outside of their damaged building. Their pastor, Frank Holbrook, wanted to act as swift as possible.
wymt.com
Salvation Army distributes 10,000 meals to EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Salvation Army has served several of the communities impacted by flooding this week, distributing ten thousand meals in the process. The organization held its last distribution, for the region, in the Lothair community of Perry County on Sunday. The Salvation Army handed out hygiene kits,...
wymt.com
Families in Breathitt County continue to clean up following floods in Eastern Kentucky
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s been a long couple of weeks for the people in Eastern Kentucky. People in Breathitt County still have a lot to clean up. Furniture, clothes, and other appliances sit outside some homes as they await pickup. Iris Vanheest and Chris Stamper are just two of...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
Kingsport Times-News
Two Southwest Virginia clinics get share of $90 million national health data grant
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Health clinics in Lee and Scott counties will see grants under a $90 million federal health data program. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the grants Monday under American Rescue Plan funding for 27 Virginia community health centers and almost 1,400 health centers nationwide.
wymt.com
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
wymt.com
Hazard community members create long-term donation drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - To create a more long-term drop off and pickup site for flood relief donations, several community members have helped to transform the old J.C. Penney’s building in Hazard into a one-stop shop for flood victims. Offering anything from hygiene items to pet supplies, the old...
wymt.com
Father Jim Sichko visits Isom IGA
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Father Jim Sichko said he has never been to Isom in Letcher County, but his visit Monday will not soon be forgotten. Father Sichko came bearing gifts for people hit hard by flooding in the area. The owner of the store was not the only recipient...
WSAZ
Explosion levels house, injures three elderly siblings
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Family members of three elderly people injured in a house explosion Monday morning are praying they pull through. Investigators say it happened on Lick Fork Road in the Dorton area of Pike County. Neighbors say a little after 9:30 a.m. they heard a loud boom...
1039thebulldog.com
God’s Pit Crew coming back to Letcher County to help with home damage
Once you have documented your damages, if you need help mucking out your home, removing debris, doing demolition, or other difficult flood-related tasks, the organization God’s Pit Crew will be in Letcher County within the next week to help as many people as they can. You can send an...
Letcher Co. high school accepting donations until Friday
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WJHL) — A distribution center that connects flood victims with essentials will remain at Letcher County Central High School until Friday, Aug. 12. The school, located at 435 Cougar Drive in Whitesburg, Kentucky, will remain open each day from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. for pick-up or donation drop-offs. The distribution center contains […]
wymt.com
KSP Harlan announces new Post Commander
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police welcomed a new Post Commander at Post 10 in Harlan on Monday. Captain Danny Caudill, a Harlan native, is a 15-year veteran with Kentucky State Police. He began his career with KSP in 2007 as part of the Cadet Class 86. In his...
wymt.com
‘We won’t leave until we’re not needed’: Mercy Chefs gives meals to flooding victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Mercy Chefs is a non-profit organization that serves food in disaster relief situations. It has been set up at Letcher County Central High School for over a week working to provide meals and deliver hope. “That’s where our mission comes in to go and provide...
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
