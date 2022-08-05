Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO