7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC
The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’
Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000
Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
Several New Dog Haus Biergartens Coming to SoCal
The company has plans to open in San Fernando, Azusa, and Huntington Beach
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Laguna Woods diners shine at Pancho – Orange County Register
There’s a new employee at The Towers in Laguna Woods, and he’s been a hit with the residents. His name is Pancho, and he’s a server in the crystal dining room, and he buzzes softly as he walks—or slips—between tables, serving dinner to hungry diners.
Luxury massage parlor set to open by year’s end at 2ND & PCH
The NOW Massage, a high-end chain, is set to open this winter after the company's permit was approved at last week’s Planning Commission meeting. The post Luxury massage parlor set to open by year’s end at 2ND & PCH appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Greater Los Angeles Veterans Job Fair comes to Long Beach Convention Center August 11
What do veterans bring to America’s employers? According to a joint study conducted by USAA and SHRM Foundation, an overwhelming 94% of employers say that hiring veteran workers is appealing to their organization due to their intangible skills with a mission-first mindset rooted in leadership, discipline, teamwork, selflessness and service.
“Enough is Enough”: Anaheim’s Edison Community Demands Safer Streets
Anaheim parents in the Edison neighborhood have had enough. They’re demanding city officials address safety and equity concerns in their neighborhood – calls they say city council members have ignored for years. Their renewed demands come about a month after Juan Carlos Reynaga, a 17-year-old Anaheim High School...
In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer
A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
‘I was prettier before I walked in his office’: Garden Grove woman rues procedures performed by allegedly unlicensed doctor
A Garden Grove woman is speaking out after charges were announced against a man the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said posed as a doctor to perform invasive cosmetic procedures. The woman, who goes by Monica, said she wanted a touch-up in May and found Dr. Elias Renteria on Google. “A week later, I couldn’t […]
Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments
A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
Huntington Beach Police contact homeless individuals frequenting private parking lot
According to a series of tweets by the Huntington Beach Police Department, the Huntington Beach Homeless Task Force (HTF) regularly patrols the City in an effort to offer help and services to those experiencing homelessness. In particular, on Thursday, August 4, the HTF visited a private parking lot with the...
‘I don’t feel safe to be here anymore’: El Monte sneaker shop shuttered after repeated break-ins
An El Monte business owner is shutting down his brick-and-mortar shop after a group of bandits broke into his store and made off with merchandise, then another break-in was attempted. Exchanged Hype, a high-end sneaker store, opened in owner Efrain Gonzalez’s native El Monte in February. The shop in Tito’s Plaza was broken into right […]
Orange County Features Journey Tribute Band Saturday August 6 2022
OC Fair Features Rebelution Good Vibes Summer Tour at The Pacific Amphitheatre and Journey Tribute Band at the Hangar on Saturday August 6 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Orange County Fair!. Orange County Fair Guide For Summer 2022. The Orange County Fair...
Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters
Two men were arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters and leading Huntington Beach police on a vehicle chase that resulted in a fiery crash, authorities said today. The post Fiery crash involving Long Beach, Norwalk men turns up stolen catalytic converters appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Cypress Art League 2022 Autumn Show set for September 18
The Cypress Art League will proudly host their 2022 Autumn Show public exhibition on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with a reception and awards ceremony from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day. Online registration to participate in the event will run from August 27 through September 16, with in-person registration...
Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent
Many parklets in Long Beach have come down but dozens of business owners have expressed interest in making theirs permanent. The post Here’s where parklets in Long Beach could become permanent appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students
Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
