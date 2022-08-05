ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localemagazine.com

7 Must-Try, Mouthwatering Burgers in South OC

The humble burger: arguably one of America’s best culinary inventions. One of the best things about a burger is that it consistently hits the spot, whether you get it from a drive-thru or at a gourmet restaurant. Next time that craving hits, check out this list for some of South OC’s best burgers to sink your teeth in to. We rounded up seven establishments from San Clemente to Huntington Beach that know just how to serve up a perfectly juicy burger! Best Burgers Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Segerstrom Center for the Arts to host food drive throughout run of ‘Hadestown’

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is thrilled to be helping out the Orange County charity, Grandma’s House of Hope, to help stock the near-empty shelves at their food bank. Throughout our run of Hadestown, we are encouraging all patrons to donate canned goods to help the nearly twenty percent of children in Orange County living in “food insecure” households. Center staff will be contributing as well by having an internal contest to see which department can collect the most canned goods.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Come to St. Irenaeus 2022 Fall Fiesta on September 16-18 for the opportunity to win $10,000

Fr. Binh Nguyen announced in July that the St. Irenaeus Parish 2022 Fall Fiesta would be back on the weekend of September 16-18 on St. Irenaeus School grounds at 5201 Evergreen Avenue in Cypress. Fr. Binh thanked God that parishioners are now able to gather with family, friends, and neighbors after not being able to do so for two years because of the Covid 19 Pandemic. He said that there will be a variety of international food, drinks, rides, games, Bingo, and musical entertainment at night for families to enjoy. He asked parishioners to spread the word to their neighbors and other community members.
CYPRESS, CA
orangecoast.com

In Plain Sight: A Vans US Open Surfer

A competitor at the Vans US Open of Surfing in 2019. “I was relatively new to Huntington Beach and starting to get into photography again,” Larkin says. “I caught this guy casually taking on this huge wave as I was walking along the pier.”
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Utah Investor Pays $283M For Anaheim Apartments

A 768-unit apartment complex in Anaheim has traded hands for a record-setting $283.5 million, in the largest reported single-property real estate sale in Orange County since the onset of the pandemic. Records indicate an affiliate of Utah-based Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BRDG) paid nearly $369,000 per unit for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Cypress Art League 2022 Autumn Show set for September 18

The Cypress Art League will proudly host their 2022 Autumn Show public exhibition on Sunday, September 18, 2022, with a reception and awards ceremony from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. that day. Online registration to participate in the event will run from August 27 through September 16, with in-person registration...
CYPRESS, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mr. Nguyen followed that dream

There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students

Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

