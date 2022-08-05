ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What you need to know before floating in California’s rivers

By Amanda Arden
 3 days ago

( KOIN ) – The rivers that crisscross Central and Northern California have been a summertime destination for inner tube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.

While most people that head to any of the state’s waterways know that safety should be top of mind, there are other things to keep in mind to keep the outing on the water problem-free.

Below are several tips that Clackamas County’s parks and forestry manager shared with FOX40’s sister-station KOIN to help keep floaters safe—tips that are relevant when floating on any river.

Need a life jacket? Metro Fire has a loan program

1. Remember your keys

Floating the river often requires one vehicle parked at the start of a float trip and one vehicle at the end. A fun day on the water can take a negative turn if floaters get to the end of their ride, only to realize they don’t have keys to the vehicle parked at the end.

Bonus tip: Tom Riggs, manager of Clackamas County Parks and Forestry says it’s good to check if there are shuttle services that can provide rides to tubers and some people have been using rideshare or taxi services to avoid parking a car at the end of their float.

2. Take note of float times

The trick to requesting a ride to pick you up at the end is knowing your float times. The strategy can work great as long as people know how long it will take to get from point A to point B. Riggs said as the water grows shallower later in the summer, floats take longer, and that’s important to keep in mind.

“A float that may have taken a certain amount of time one week might be different the next week,” he said. “So, you need to plan ahead and make sure that you can get off the river in time.”

What are California’s life jacket laws when boarding a boat or recreational vessel?

3. Don’t get towed

Riggs recommends people begin their float earlier in the day since any cars left in the parking lots of parks or other places are at risk of being locked in overnight or even towed.

Clackamas County spokesperson Kimberly Webb also warns floaters that waiting until 4 p.m. to get to a park is not the best idea. The parking lots fill up quickly and people might not be able to find a spot to park. It’s best to arrive earlier in the day.

4. Pack out trash

Pack it in, pack it out – it’s the classic phrase taught to campers and the same guideline applies to floating the river. Any food or drinks brought along on a float should leave the river with floaters. It might not be a bad idea to tie a garbage bag to your innertube to store items in. Floaters are asked to respect private property along the river.

5. Haul out empties

Just like trash, empty bottles and cans need to leave the river. Alcohol is not allowed in county parks, but anyone who comes across discarded bottles and cans is asked to haul them out. It’s never a good idea to bring glass bottles on the river. They can break and pose a danger to other people on the water. Not to mention they might pop someone’s tube!

Sacramento DART recommends how to stay safe in the water and avoid drownings

6. Be prepared

Just because you’re on an inner tube doesn’t mean you don’t need to wear a life jacket. Clackamas County reminds people that life jackets save lives. People should also have a whistle on them in case they need to call for help.

Riggs said one of the biggest things he’d ask of people is to be prepared to walk their inner tubes through shallow water. Tubes often pop in shallow places.

“Every weekend, we have people who are going out and buying inflatable pool toys, basically, to float down the river and every weekend, they’re throwing them in the dumpster at the other end because they got a hole in them,” he said.

Bonus tip: Webb wants people to stay safe on the water by not using drugs or alcohol. These intoxicants can disorient people, making it easier for them to drown. People should also have swimming and survival skills before floating the river and should supervise people who can’t swim.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 31

Thomas James
3d ago

And so after all of the laws in the article concerning life vests, safety equipment, etc. they post a picture of a woman floating in a SWAN (meant for a pool), no life vest, no top on to cover sun exposure.

Reply(1)
10
Still sinning
3d ago

Make sure you have on good shoes, and watch out for newsom needles

Reply
13
Keith Gockley
3d ago

A hazmat suit. Oh,and probably a permit....that you have to pay for.

Reply(6)
7
