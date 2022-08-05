Read on thepewterplank.com
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Embarrassing Buccaneers Training Camp Highlight Goes Viral
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reconsidered sharing a lowlight from Kyle Trask on their Twitter account. Former cornerback Eric Crocker saved the footage of Jamel Dean picking off a poor pass from Trask. While the team likely meant to celebrate their defensive back, social media users rarely seek out the positives.
Ryan Poles plays hardball early in GM career with Roquan Smith
Former Chiefs exec Ryan Poles is playing hardball early in his tenure as the Chicago Bears general manager, as illustrated by Roquan Smith. Shortly after we all flipped our calendars to a new year (dated reference), Ryan Poles likely realized his days with the Kansas City Chiefs would soon be over.
Report: Bucs had interest in Odell Beckham Jr. before signing Julio Jones
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added yet another star wide receiver to their already loaded roster when they signed seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones at the start of training camp, but they were also interested in another one. Before signing Jones, the Bucs were showing interest in Odell Beckham Jr., per...
Dolphins stock report: Who’s rising and falling through first half of training camp?
The Dolphins are halfway through their 18 training camp practices but crucial evaluation periods this summer are still in front of them. The team will hold a pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their first of three preseason games. Another set of joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles preludes their preseason finale.
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
The Dallas Cowboys concerns with Terence Steele
La’el Collins wasn’t the answer. That much the Dallas Cowboys were sure of when they cut bait with their long-time right tackle in the offseason. Collins’ health status, off-field issues, and commitment to the game all contributed to his release. The possibility that Collins’ replacement was already...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on chemistry, injuries and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t bringing back their entire starting lineup this time around, and there are plenty of fresh faces doing their best to mesh with their new teammates during this year’s training camp. Multiple spots on both sides of the ball could have new starters this...
ESPN
Tyquan Thornton shows signs he could end Patriots' early-round WR woes
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Thornton's fit: Given the most recent chapter of the Patriots' shaky history selecting receivers early in the draft -- when they whiffed on N'Keal Harry at the end of the 2019 first round -- the status of 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton has been a notable storyline through nine training camp practices.
Buccaneers rookie running back standing out in training camp so far
So far in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, one rookie has stood out above the rest. It’s an encouraging sign for the Buccaneers’ present and future. It’s easy to fall into the trap of putting too many eggs in the NFL training camp basket. Fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and those around the team reporting to those fans are no different than any others. In this case, any excitement is actually pretty justified.
