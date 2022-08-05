Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders

Read on www.nola.com
Donna Duncan
3d ago
can they do this. people paid for insurance and now their done get to have it. I think it's time to move further north
2
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
KTBS
Parishes with the most born-and-bred residents in Louisiana
Compiled a list of parishes with the most born and bred residents in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NOLA.com
'A huge challenge': In rural Louisiana, luring doctors is a tricky task
Four hours into his 12-hour shift in the emergency room of the 25-bed St. James Parish Hospital, Will Freeman had already seen a lot. The 55-year old doctor had discharged a handful of patients and participated in a drill with the nearby Marathon Refinery, which included taking out and testing all of their decontamination equipment. Just after 10 a.m., an ambulance brought in a woman who was in pain. After she was situated in one of the hospital's eight examination rooms, Freeman snapped on a pair of gloves and stepped behind the curtain to being another hour of near constant motion.
Effingham Radio
Illinois Among States Where Toys R Us Is Returning
Several Toys R Us locations — including Illinois — are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children’s toy store has reopened inside Macy’s locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. In addition to Illinois, current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri.
Louisiana Boardwalk Sold to New Ownership Group
The Louisiana Boardwalk announced they have been sold to a new ownership group. Boardwalk Routh, LLC, of the Routh Group from Texas will collaborate with local Boardwalk leadership for growth and expansion opportunities. The Boardwalk was opened in 2003 amid much excitement and anticipation. Phase 1 featured a huge anchor,...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
wdayradionow.com
Toys R Us reopens in nine States, more coming soon
(Wayne, NJ) -- Several Toys R Us locations are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. Current locations include California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland,...
KTBS
Experts say a taxpayer-funded $198.5M carbon capture project in Louisiana would be questionable
(The Center Square) — Louisiana officials are touting state incentives for a $198.5 million carbon capture project at an Ascension Parish chemical plant, despite evidence and experts suggesting it's a questionable investment. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Friday CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct...
Baton Rouge Business Report
JR Ball: Are Jeff Landry’s tactics good for Louisiana?
Jeff Landry, our attorney general and wannabe governor, has a message for anyone disagreeing with him or the Louisiana laws and regulations he supports: Get out! Hit one of our pockmarked highways and don’t let the “Leaving Louisiana” sign towel slap ya’ on the way to Texas.
theadvocate.com
Unlike most Southern states, Louisiana is working to install air conditioning in prisons
Ronald Marshall recalls being drained of energy every morning after picking vegetables in the unshaded fields of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. But the dorm where he lived with about 80 others was hotter than outside. “Guys would literally miss their noon chow because the sun sucked life right out...
Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic, a New Orleans craft beer mecca is listed for sale and the return of Red Dress Run. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Tropical disturbance in Atlantic has 40% chance of development.
redriverradio.org
More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana
MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
Massive Arcadia Bluegill Just Certified New Louisiana Record
Just a couple of months ago, back on May 30, Tim Trahan of Arcadia, decided to try his luck bass fishing in his neighbor's pond and that trip turned into something dreams are made of. After Tim got a bite on his Zoom Super Fluke, he set the hook on...
WDSU
10,000 more Louisianans could be losing insurance soon
La. — The Florida state regulator has started delinquency proceedings against Weston Insurance, meaning they could be heading for insolvency. The company has 10,300 Louisiana policyholders leaving even more in the state looking for new insurance. It is unclear exactly when policies will expire, as a judge has...
KNOE TV8
Louisiana gas prices fall to lowest level in months
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The people of Louisiana, especially those in the Monroe area, are seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the country as prices fall to levels not seen in about five months. According to the website, GasBuddy.com, the national average has dipped to roughly $4 a...
Louisiana State Police urge public to ‘Vote Louisiana’ in upcoming cruiser contest
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the Ninth Annual American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosted “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in full swing and the public is invited to vote. The contest is in support of AAST, which aims to support the social, financial, and educational needs of […]
theadvocate.com
Why is there a white pelican on Louisiana's flag instead of a brown one? Curious Louisiana answers.
Sometimes it's just a simple case of aesthetics: A white figure is easy to see on a blue background. The figure in this case, is a glowing white mother pelican tearing her breast to feed her young against a backdrop of blue on Louisiana's state flag. Gov. W.W. Heard specified the color scheme in 1912, when setting the flag's criteria.
KETV.com
United States Postal Service launches new mail resource for Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota
OMAHA, Neb. — The United States Postal Service rolled out its new resource Monday morning. USPS Connect is now available across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. The postal service said it will help small businesses compete with larger companies. All they have to do is go online, sign the...
