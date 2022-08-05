Happy Valley names Williams new basketball coach

A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO