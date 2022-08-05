Happy Valley names Williams new basketball coach

Read on www.johnsoncitypress.com
Related
Johnson City Press
ETSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
Brenda Mock Brown was introduced as the 10th head coach in East Tennessee State women’s basketball history Monday during a news conference at Brooks Gym. Brown, who goes by the nickname “Coach Mock,” takes over a program in turmoil after Simon Harris was fired following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan school board hoping to move forward with East High baseball turf
BLUFF CITY — If you’d like to see artificial turf on a local high school baseball infield, now’s the time to donate to the cause that needs almost $61,000 more. Sullivan County school officials and Sullivan East High School athletic supporters are banking on additional donations making artificial baseball turf at East a reality.
Brenda Mock Brown taking reins as ETSU women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named a new women’s basketball coach to replace one-year coach Simon Harris, who the school is firing in the wake of an internal investigation announced a week ago. Brenda Mock Brown, 44, who coached at UNC-Asheville and led that squad to two NCAA tournaments, […]
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Axmen chop Burlington 5-2 for Appy League title
BURLINGTON, N.C. — The last time a Kingsport-based team won the Appalachian League title, none of the active players on the Axmen roster were born. That all changed on Monday night at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Johnson City Press
Axmen set for Appy League championship game
After a long, hot summer of baseball in the Appalachian League, the Kingsport Axmen aren’t ready to go home just yet, not when there’s a championship at stake. Kingsport will take on the Burlington Sock Puppets in the league’s championship game Monday night in Burlington, North Carolina. Game time at Burlington Athletic Stadium is 7 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Science Hill football season tickets now available
The wait is almost over, as Science Hill football will open their home football season by hosting Anderson County on Friday, Aug. 26. The ‘Toppers will start their season the week before when they travel to Elizabethton on Friday, Aug. 19. Reserved tickets for the five home contests are...
Johnson City Press
Axmen's regular-season finale washed out
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Axmen were denied one last bow before the fans at Hunter Wright Stadium. Heavy rains wiped out the Appalachian League West Division champions’ regular-season finale against the Princeton WhistlePigs on Saturday.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
Johnson City Press
Kingsport school system ceases using dome, school board to discuss bidding on Colonial Heights Middle
KINGSPORT — A week into the 2022-23 school year, Dobyns-Bennett High School is no longer is using the Buck Van Huss Dome during the school day or for after-school sports until further notice. It is because of structural concerns from an architectural study.
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Archives of Appalachia digitizes Black history collection
A number of pieces of local Black history have recently been added to the digital version of East Tennessee State University’s Archives of Appalachia. There’s a 47-minute VHS recording that features an interview with the 1964 class of Langston High School, a now-closed institution that served Johnson City’s African American students beginning in the 1890s. A 1985 masonic newsletter, as well as a 1981 Kingsport Times-News article about the Pro-To Club, a non-profit corporation aimed at promoting the welfare of the region’s Black population, is there, too.
cardinalnews.org
Cardinal News Update on Blue Ridge PBS: Bristol casino
Blue Ridge PBS produces a Cardinal News Update with one of our journalists talking about stories in the news. In this latest episode, Megan Schnabel talks about the new casino in Bristol. You can view it through the Echo streaming service on demand here. Here’s the coverage we had on...
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Dr. Kenneth Olive named to AMA/AAMC Liaison Committee on Medical Education
Dr. Kenneth E. Olive of East Tennessee State University has been selected to serve on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME) for the American Medical Association and Association of American Medical Colleges. Olive, who will serve a three-year term, is a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine and...
Johnson City Press
Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson
JONESBOROUGH - Luther H. “L.H.” Thompson, 88, Jonesborough, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family, at Lakebridge Healthcare, following a brief illness. L.H. was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. He was a son of the late...
Johnson City Press
McCord ready to 'get to work' as Northeast president
NASHVILLE — The "doctor commissioner" is coming back home. Tennessee Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development Jeff McCord officially has been named the full-time president of Northeast State Community College. He is a former vice president at the Blountville-based college with satellite campuses, including ones in Kingsport and Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 8
Aug. 8, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times reported a multitude of new items of interest to residents of Upper East Tennessee. With a dateline from Johnson City and a date of Aug. 7, readers learned that “The board of education has elected Miss Bessie Stanley, of Corinth, Miss., as a teacher in the city schools in the place of Miss Ruth Pugh, resigned. Mrs. Stanley, mother of Miss Stanley, will move to Johnson City.”
Johnson City Press
Chris Rose joins Kingsport law firm
KINGSPORT — The law firm Hunter, Smith & Davis has added a Rose Family attorney once again. The firm announced last week the addition of J. Christopher Rose, a press release from the group said. Rose will join the firm officially on Sept. 12.
Johnson City Press
Rollin Smoke BBQ a plus for Johnson City's West Walnut Street
Well, it appears that Johnson City’s West Walnut Street and its immediate environs are in the closing stages of its subterranean remodel. The folks in the Tree Streets can look forward to Walnut Street playing host to a new and exciting selection of shops, businesses and restaurants.
Johnson City Press
'Nancy' tells story of abolitionist's slave
The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play. The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
Comments / 0