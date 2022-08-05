ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
City
Rock Hill, SC
WCNC

Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring

CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Night Sports#Sports Report#American Legion Team#Winthrop
WCNC

Motorcycle driver dies in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died and two people were injured on Sunday after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2021 Ford F-150 were traveling on Lesslie Highway southeast of Rock Hill on Sunday around 3:29 p.m. when the two-vehicle crashed.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Charlotte Unlimited

A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge

If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

1 person killed in crash on I-85 North in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say. NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40. Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy