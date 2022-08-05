Read on www.cn2.com
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Neighborhoods For Young Professionals in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLoungeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
CN2 Sports – HS Football Games and College Soccer
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder continues to highlight tri-county football teams. And, the Winthrop soccer team releases its schedule. Here’s a look in your Monday Sports Report.
qcitymetro.com
Inside the lions’ den: Take a tour of the new West Charlotte High School
On August 29, West Charlotte High School will welcome about 1,600 students to its new campus — more than 330,000 square feet of classrooms on three levels. The $105 million project will replace the school’s former buildings, which were almost 70 years old. As final touches were being...
spectrumnews1.com
Shrewsbury Post 397 advances to American Legion World Series following win Sunday
It was a big afternoon for the Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion baseball team as they won the Northeast regional championship Sunday, beating Upper Deck Post 14 from Rhode Island 4-2. With the win at Fitton Field, Shrewsbury advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. Parents...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte restaurant named No. 1 for burgers in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger. What You Need To Know. Reader’s Digest named Brooks’ Sandwich House the #1 spot in North Carolina to...
CN2 Newscast – York County Moratorium, Arrest Made in Man’s Death, Kentucky Collection
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County last month. For the first time in York’s history the city is looking at a moratorium on residential development.
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
fox46.com
Rock Hill man killed in motorcycle crash in York County: Coroner
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rock Hill man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in York County has been identified by the York County Coroner’s Office. The fatal accident happened at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, along Lesslie Highway. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW:...
Longtime South End event venue to shutter next spring
CHARLOTTE — Best Impressions Caterers will shutter its longtime event venue, Byron’s South End. Best Impressions and landlord Asana Partners decided not to renew the lease for the roughly 11,000-square-foot venue at 101 W. Worthington Ave. It will close next spring when the lease concludes, says Justin King, president of the catering company.
Charlotte radio personality wins Announcer of the Year in inaugural Quartet Music Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — James "G-man" Guy, nominated in two categories, won "Announcer of the Year" in the Quartet Music Awards, which recognizes those in gospel quartet music. Guy said, "Quartet music has been around for many, many years but they never had their own awards." The show was held...
Carowinds shuts down 4 longtime attractions, plans 2023 announcement on Thursday
"I think it's exciting. It will be exciting to see something new come in," long-time Carowinds customer Veronica said.
Motorcycle driver dies in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One person died and two people were injured on Sunday after a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2021 Ford F-150 were traveling on Lesslie Highway southeast of Rock Hill on Sunday around 3:29 p.m. when the two-vehicle crashed.
WBTV
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
A Great Date Night Spot in Charlotte : Soul GastroLounge
If you're looking for a great date spot in Charlotte, look no further than Soul GastroLounge. In this article, we are sharing why it's our top pick for a romantic evening out. Location is key when it comes to a date night, and Soul GastroLounge hits the nail on the head. It is located in the Plaza Midwood area, which is known for its eclectic and artsy vibes. This makes it the perfect place to come for a drink or bite, with plenty of things to do nearby.
cn2.com
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
fox46.com
1 person killed in crash on I-85 North in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on northbound Interstate 85 near Graham Street in Charlotte Monday morning, officials say. NCDOT said the crash happened around 11 a.m. near Exit 40. Charlotte Fire Department officials said multiple lanes were affected...
Missing college student found dead in remote area of Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Cherokee, N.C. — The search for a missing college student ended tragically on Friday when authorities found 23-year-old Bryce Evans' body in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. The University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to...
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
