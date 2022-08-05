Fire Sweeps Through Halesite Auto Shops

Photo by Ron Schankin

A large, smoky fire engulfed two auto businesses Friday afternoon in Halesite.

No injuries were reported though some firefighters were treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion as high humidity and temperatures in the 90s were reported.

Witnesses said the fire appeared to start when a car exploded and flames and heavy smoke swept through Tom’s Auto Refinishing and Collision at 29 New York Ave., and Hendrickson Car Care, a part of the same building, at the corner of Creek Road and New York Avenue.

Dozens of firefighters from multiple departments, including Huntington, Halesite, Greenlawn, Northport and others, responded as wave after wave of dark smoke poured from the building. Also responding were Suffok County police, an officer from the state Department of Environmental Conservation, county Fire Rescue and Emergency Services officials, Huntington Community First Aid Squad and the Huntington Highway Department, which assisted with building cleanup.

Small rivers of water from the firefighters’ battle to contain the blaze rushed along New York Avenue and Creek Road.

No further details were immediately available.

HuntingtonNow photos