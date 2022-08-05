ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Early voting for Florida Primary begins Monday in Duval County

By Steven Ponson
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
(Joe Ruble)

Jacksonville FL — Starting Monday, the early voting period for the Florida Primary begins in Duval County. Supervisor of Election Mike Hogan says 20 locations will be open countywide for early voting and all locations will be open from 10 AM until 6 PM through August 21st. The only change in location from the 2020 election cycle is the early voting location serving the Brentwood area has moved from the Gateway Town Center to the Joseph Lee Center.

“We’ll have signs or people there at the old early voting site to let them know where to go”. Hogan says.

Hogan says when showing up to vote you will need to bring a form of ID like a driver’s license, but the state does accept 12 different types of ID. Hogan says the best time to vote to avoid any potential lines is in the mid-morning and mid-afternoon.

“It’s a much more generous type of voting because if you have a problem it can be fixed”. Hogan says.

Even if you are not registered to a particular party, you will still have the chance to vote on important races and issues in the county. Hogan says some of the races all registered voters in the county will be able to vote on include the race for Jacksonville Sheriff and the property tax referendum for Duval Public Schools to allow for better teacher pay.

Hogan is expecting turnout with this election to be anywhere between 29-30%.

