Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is still keen to bring in more players after new boys impress in opening victory over Crystal Palace - as Gary Neville urges the Spaniard to sign a full back and a midfielder

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insisted he still needed to sign more players despite starting their Premier League campaign with an impressive 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsenal have already added five new signings – at a cost of more than £100million – including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

And William Saliba made his long-awaited debut at Selhurst Park almost three years after joining for £30million from Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta still wants more signings despite their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

All three impressed in the win over Palace, but Arteta confirmed that wants to make more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1.

He said: 'Start of the season the most important thing is to win the first match. Then we can think about things we have to improve, and there were a few today.

'Saliba was superb. We were excellent in the first half hour we should have scored two or three. And then to win here you have to dig in and manage the game, which is not easy to do. Jesus started really well today.

Arsenal boss praised William Saliba after the £30m defender finally made his debut

'To win here you have to suffer and we did today. That’s the resilience we need to win these games.

'We needed out keeper today, Palace had the best chance of the game with that one on one and Aaron did really well for us.

'We are going to try and bring in more players.

'There are a few things that we have tried but for now its time to work with the players we have.'

Gary Neville was not convinced by Ben White (R) playing out of position at full back

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville agreed that Arsenal should look to bolster their squad by signing a full back and a midfielder.

He said: 'I was more impressed in the second half. I expected their forwards to be brilliant but the question mark was over their robustness and resilience to handle the touch 20 minutes in away matches. That was where they really impressed me. They stood up tonight.

'My only concern with the fullbacks. It is difficult for Ben White switching to that position. You need to take 10 games or so to get used to it.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was booked for a dive in the first-half at Selhurst Park

'The game has come along massively in the past few years in terms of positive football. We always used to leave two men back for a corner, now the coaches aren’t bothered about that its all about positivity. If I was Ben White I would have been giving myself ten yards in case I get in a race with Zaha.

'That first win was really important today. Those next four games look pretty good. The challenges will come later in the season, but if they can keep this squad fit they look good.

'They could strengthen in central midfield. If Partey or Xhaka went down they might look a bit light. If they could get a really top midfielder, I just feel Xhaka is always going to let you down, he got booked today.'