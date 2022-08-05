ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ukraine Situation Report: Rumors Swirl Around Macedonian Su-25 Delivery

By Emma Helfrich
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ULooA_0h6gh01J00

Several Ukrainian media outlets have begun reporting that various government entities told them four North Macedonian Su-25 subsonic jet aircraft were recently delivered to Ukraine in some capacity. If true, the jets, three of which originally belonged to Ukraine before 2001, would join the T-72 tanks North Macedonia had donated to Ukraine in July, officially disbanding the country’s only tank battalion. Although, neither the North Macedonian Ministry of Defense nor the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has released official statements confirming the potential jet transfer.

Macedonia, as it was known at this time, received a rush delivery of four Su-25s in 2001 for use against Albanian insurgents. Three single-seaters from Ukraine and one two-seater from Belarus made up the fleet. The aircraft stopped flying around 2004 and have been left sitting prepared for sale in the open at Petrovec airbase in North Macedonia since then.

The North Macedonian news outlet MKD unofficially cited government sources claiming that Ukrainian military engineers were spotted inspecting and fixing the jets at the airbase in June, however, those reports are unconfirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4lJG_0h6gh01J00
A Su-25 used by the North Macedonian Air Force grounded on Petrovec Airbase. Credit: Rob Schleiffert/Wikimedia Commons

The War Zone has obtained Google Earth imagery from February that showed the four Su-25s at Petrovec, and Planet Labs imagery continued to place them there up until April. However, the most current Planet Labs satellite data from July shows that the jets are no longer there. This comparison reveals that between the months of April and July, the Su-25s were moved, in one way or another, to an undisclosed location.

This finding could line up with MKD ’s claims that the aircraft were spotted undergoing rehabilitation with Ukrainian engineers in June, however, it is important to note that the jets could have also been transported to an additional location to be stripped for parts. When asked about the rumors by MKD , the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense didn’t outright confirm or deny that the transfer of either complete jets or aircraft parts has taken place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ccvUD_0h6gh01J00
An aerial shot of the Petrovec Airbase in North Macedonia showing four Su-25s taken on February 22, 2022. Credit: Google Earth

“The exact details of these decisions, their content, and explanation will be declassified and transparently published,” said the Ukrainian ministry. “With the decisions made so far, the combat readiness of our army is not violated.”

The Su-25 is a Soviet-era Sukhoi ground-attack and close-air-support jet that has become a household name throughout the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Even the Russian Air Force is known to have been operating a number of the Frogfoot jets, rather unsuccessfully at times , and Ukrainian forces also operate the type, often flying at incredibly low altitudes to avoid the threat of Russian air defense systems.

If the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense does, in fact, publish declassified information regarding this potential transfer as they have seemingly committed to doing, The War Zone will be sure to provide an update.

Before we get into more details about the past few days of fighting in Ukraine, you can catch up on our previous rolling coverage of the war here .

The Latest

According to the U.K. Ministry of Defense’s latest defense intelligence update, the intentions of Russian forces as they continue to hold the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the southeastern city of Enerhodar remain unclear. The ministry insists that the actions Russian forces have taken in the area continue to display a blatant disregard for the safety protocol typically implemented by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which hasn’t been able to visit the plant for routine inspections as the warring countries grapple with who has control of the territory.

A video has also begun circulating on social media that reportedly shows smoke emanating from various sites of Russian shelling near the nuclear power plant. A corresponding article published by Reuters as this piece was being written explains that Energoatom, a Ukrainian state enterprise operating all four nuclear power stations in the country, confirmed this information and blamed Russia for the recent damage inflicted upon the power plant.

“On 5 August, the Russian military again resorted to provocations. As a result of their attack at 14:30, three strikes were recorded near the ZNPP industrial site,” read the Energoatom statement on Telegram. “The enemy hit the high-voltage communication line of the 330 kW switchgear between the ZNPP autotransformer and the Zaporizhzhia Thermal Power Plant.”

Russian forces are almost certainly using the wider facility area as a firebase, thus protecting their artillery systems from a Ukrainian counterattack, as launching one could be of great detriment to the plant. You can read more about the unstable situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in our previous reporting here .

The hazardous operations being carried out near the plant have even prompted some to call upon Amnesty International as the fallout from any major damage done to Zaporizhzhia could quickly become a global catastrophe. The non-governmental organization, which is centered around human rights initiatives, has recently come under fire for sharing a highly controversial report claiming that “Ukrainian forces have put civilians in harm’s way by establishing bases and operating weapons systems in populated residential areas.”

The article goes on to cite that such residential areas include hospitals and schools, and Amnesty International’s Secretary General Agnès Callamard claimed that the organization has “documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas.” According to the article, these areas were often located kilometers away from the front lines.

The article has sparked such an outcry, in fact, that the Director of Amnesty International in Ukraine Oksana Pokalchuk has since resigned from her position. In a lengthy Facebook post, Pokalchuk, who is Ukrainian, openly criticized the report and cited its publishing as a primary reason for her departure from the organization among other grievances with its leadership.

In better news, three more grain ships departed from Ukrainian ports on Friday carrying thousands of tons of corn. The Associated Press reported that the ships sailed through supposedly mined waters toward inspection sites, and upon approval for passage, will then travel to Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Turkey on the heels of Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni . However, many of the transport ships currently full of additional grain harvested in “the world’s breadbasket” remain held in Ukrainian ports.

As part of Canada and NATO’s Operation Reassurance , multiple CF-18 Hornets from Canada’s 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron arrived at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania beginning July 26. According to a NATO press release , the Canadian Air Force fighter jets will carry out the air policing mission to secure Eastern European airspaces alongside the Romanian Air Force for the next four months.

“Six Royal Canadian Air Force’s CF-188 fighters and personnel from Canada’s Armed Force Air Task Force-Romania (ATF-R) deployed to Romania in early August 2022,” read the NATO press release. “This is the seventh time that Canada has deployed an ATF to Romania on Operation Reassurance since 2014.”

The overall purpose of the deployment is largely similar to the U.S. Air Force’s recent and unprecedented F-22 Raptor arrival in Lask, Poland. The Raptors will be carrying out similar air-shielding operations to deter any possible Russian aggression in the airspace along NATO’s eastern border. You can read more about that here .

The Institute for the Study of War’s (ISW) daily conflict assessment has highlighted a number of areas where Ukrainian forces seem to be gaining ground. For example, ISW reports that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are “likely seizing the strategic initiative and forcing Russia to reallocate forces and reprioritize efforts in response to Ukrainian counteroffensive operations.”

One of the more prominent counteroffensives is purportedly taking place near the city of Kherson. Ukrainian forces are seemingly launching a revitalized effort to take back the region from Russian occupiers, and such claims are only further evidenced by additional ISW reports that Ukrainian forces have allegedly struck two Russian strongholds northwest of Kherson city.

Russian ammunition depots, train stations, and bridges continue to suffer strikes launched by Ukrainian forces, as well. These attacks come amid multiple attempts made by Russian forces to maintain control over occupied territory and continue their advancements, however, ISW notes that many of these efforts have remained just that — attempts. The institute explains that Russians tried to advance northwest of Izyum, but were instead met with a series of localized counterattacks launched by Ukrainian forces to regain positions in various settlements.

After at least two Russian ships were seen smoking off the coast of Crimea yesterday, leading many to suggest that they had been struck by Ukranian missiles, recent reports dictate that the Russian warship of the Vasiliy Bykov class entered Sevastopol bay with her stern’s paint damaged by fire. However, the crux of the incident is still unclear and the ship clearly remains well intact.

Speaking of Russian warships, the country’s navy has seemingly adopted quite an eye-catching and, in some cases, ominous aesthetic. The Russian ‘Z’ is prominently displayed, this time in lights. It is likely that the decorations were part of Russia’s Navy Day parade on July 31.

We will continue to update this post until we state otherwise.

Contact the author: Emma@thewarzone.com

Comments / 156

Larry
3d ago

Its a good thing for the Ukraine military to win this fight of freedom we all should stand behind. A 2 week military operation as turned into a 6 month war ,as the old saying goes never under estimate your opponent

Reply(53)
48
DAN DUARTE
2d ago

Russian jets endanger Ukrainian civilians! The russian military destroying everything in sight! It's like they are trying to wipe out the country itself?

Reply(1)
6
LouieBlack
3d ago

I'm with the Ukraine on this one they needed more fire power.

Reply
25
Related
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Us Air#Macedonia#Government Of Ukraine#Ukrainian#North Macedonian#Albanian#Mkd#Google Earth#Planet Labs
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Vice

A 300m Vodka Pipeline Was Just Discovered in Ukraine

An illegal “vodka pipeline” has been discovered by a group of patrolling Ukrainian border officials near the southeastern city of Podilsk. According to the Ukrainian government, the pipeline was used to transport bootleg alcohol from Ukraine into Moldova. “Three hundred meters of polyethlene pipe stretched from the state...
EUROPE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The US Sun

Russian troops beg defence minister to help them escape Ukraine

RUSSIAN soldiers surrounded in Ukraine have begged their defence minister to help them escape. One of the trapped 200 filmed a social media message to General Sergei Shoigu claiming they had been “abandoned”. The serviceman, who shielded his face, said: “The situation is really difficult. "I hope...
POLITICS
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run

SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular. For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
10K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy