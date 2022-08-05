TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has entered a nationwide competition to determine which state highway patrol has the best-looking cruiser – and FHP is asking for the public’s support. Voting for the American Association of State Troopers annual “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest begins today and continues through Thursday, August 25, 2022.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO