Amid U.S. job growth, Eastern Carolina organization helps residents find work

Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Onslow County first responders recognized for their service
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
Last day for input on Eastern Carolina town’s public safety plans
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park. Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians to learn about road safety in a protected environment.
Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners
SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.
WITN
Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure. Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week. McRoy had...
Lenoir County restaurant inspections
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Two dead roaches were seen. The pad dumpsters are on are filled with debris, garbage. Ceiling in dish room needs repair/cleaning. Mama Nem's Legacy Grill. 108 S Wooten Street, La Grange. Date: 7/12. Score: 99.5. Observations:. Wiping cloths...
WATCH: Funeral underway for fallen Wayne Co. deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders are expected to fill Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as people pay their last respects to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
Greene County Public Works: Boil water advisory
BOILED WATER ADVISORY: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd - 8/8/2022. Greene County Water Corporation customers are impacted only in the following areas: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd. On August 8, 2022, Greene County Public Works issued a boil water advisory for citizens...
Oldest NC town incorporated by freed men and women to host first homecoming
Princeville, the oldest town chartered by freed blacks in 1885, is gearing up for its first homecoming.
Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
Man arrested in Martin Co in connection to West Coast murder case
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder out of Los Angeles was captured in the East by Nash County deputies. During a traffic stop in Kings Way Mobile Home Park in Rocky Mount for traffic violations, Jalon Dickens ran from deputies and was able to evade arrest.
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
‘She is his heart’: Parker Byrd let outside hospital to see younger sister
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, continues to provide updates on the status of her son after he was injured in a tubing accident in late July. “Today was a good day for Parker,” Mitzi Lee Byrd said Sunday on social...
VIDEO: Emergency crews extinguish car fire in J.H Rose High School parking lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Emergency officials are responding to a car fire in the parking lot of an Eastern Carolina high school. Lieutenant Eric Smith with Greenville Fire and Rescue said officials got the call that a car was on fire in the parking lot of J.H Rose high school around 8:45 a.m.
