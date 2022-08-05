ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Amid U.S. job growth, Eastern Carolina organization helps residents find work

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Part of U.S. 117 North closing Tuesday in honor of Wayne Co. deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Wayne County highway is closing Tuesday so first responders can line it in honor of Wayne County Sgt. Matthew Fishman. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closure will be from Highway 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road Tuesday from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. That is about an 8-mile section of the highway.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Street closures planned for Wayne County deputy’s funeral

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned street closures for Tuesday morning ahead of the funeral for a Wayne County deputy. NCDOT has planned closing U.S. 117 North from N.C. 55 in Mount Olive through Genoa Road. The closure will be in place from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County first responders recognized for their service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County recognized the men and women dedicated to serving their community. On Monday, the Jacksonville-Onslow Chamber of Commerce held its 11th Annual Public Safety Awards. Whether it’s law enforcement, firefighting or emergency medical services, the community is saluting its local heroes. “Every officer, every detective, everybody that I work with, […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
WITN

Last day for input on Eastern Carolina town’s public safety plans

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Town of Winterville is inviting public input on the design of its bicyclist and pedestrian safety skills Traffic Garden at Hillcrest Park. Working in partnership with BikeWalk NC, AARP, Pitt County Planning/Parks and Recreation, ECU Health, and other community groups, the Hillcrest Park Traffic Garden will establish a permanent resource for bicyclists and pedestrians to learn about road safety in a protected environment.
WINTERVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Florist puts final touches on arrangements for Sgt. Fishman’s funeral

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — Preparations are underway for Sergeant Matthew Fishman’s funeral Tuesday in Wayne County. Fishman died last week after he was shot while serving involuntary commitment papers in Dudley. What You Need To Know. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was 38-years-old and worked for Wayne County Sheriff since...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Shocking Audio: Johnston Co. School Board Members And CFO Discussed Hiding Millions Of Dollars From Commissioners

SMITHFIELD – A troubling audio tape allegedly implicating Johnston County Board of Education members Kay Carroll and Lyn Andrews, and School Chief Financial Officer Stephen Britt discussing how to hide $8 million from the Johnston County Board of Commissioners has surfaced. Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy also attended the meeting, but according to the recording was not involved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc Works
WITN

Gas prices continue to drop across Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina including in Eastern Carolina. According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina has fallen 13 cents in the last week, now averaging $3.73 per gallon. Prices are now 60 cents lower than a month ago, but still 81 cents higher than a year ago.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Chocowinity releasing few details on town clerk’s firing

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran employee of one Eastern Carolina town has been fired and officials are saying very little about her departure. Joy McRoy, town clerk for Chocowinity, was fired on July 27th. That’s according to a public records request filed by WITN last week. McRoy had...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Two dead roaches were seen. The pad dumpsters are on are filled with debris, garbage. Ceiling in dish room needs repair/cleaning. Mama Nem's Legacy Grill. 108 S Wooten Street, La Grange. Date: 7/12. Score: 99.5. Observations:. Wiping cloths...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

WATCH: Funeral underway for fallen Wayne Co. deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - First responders are expected to fill Kornegay Arena at the University of Mount Olive as people pay their last respects to a Wayne County deputy sheriff. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was killed last week in a shooting while serving involuntary commitment papers. Two other deputies were...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
neusenews.com

Greene County Public Works: Boil water advisory

BOILED WATER ADVISORY: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd - 8/8/2022. Greene County Water Corporation customers are impacted only in the following areas: All of Stocks McLawhorn Rd and John Merritt Rd. On August 8, 2022, Greene County Public Works issued a boil water advisory for citizens...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston Gives Back event benefits kids with cancer

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - People in Kinston came out in large numbers for the Kinston Gives Back event on Sunday. “I knew that the families needed some help and if anybody’s ever had a family that had cancer, it’s not just one person it’s the whole family that it hurts,” said founder Brooke Jones. “I just wanted to help them out.”
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Hedgepeth making progress, surgery needed on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The weekend has brought a mixed bag of news for Carnie Hedgepeth, the Beaufort County Emergency Services director. Doctors watching Byrd closely after surgery Hedgepeth was involved in a serious motorcycle crash back in June. After spending weeks in the hospital, his insurance granted him the chance to get rehab at […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy