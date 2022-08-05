Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

Read on www.weny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ithaca.com
Ithaca Public Housing Projects “Launched”
A ceremonial ground-breaking event was held on Friday, August 5, to bring media and public attention to what is reported to be a $75 million multi-agency package of public housing projects in Ithaca. The three separate projects are together planned to upgrade and preserve two outdated Ithaca Housing Authority properties—Overlook...
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
Broome School District Mails Tax Refund Checks After Overpayments
Some property owners in one Broome County school district have received some unexpected news. People in the Vestal Central School District were surprised when they discovered a refund check in the mail. According to a letter from school district superintendent Jeffrey Ahearn dated August 2, some property owners are received...
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Total Cost of Rec Park Tennis Court Project Rises to $1.9 Million
As remedial work continues to deal with the problem-plagued Recreation Park tennis court project, Binghamton City Council has authorized borrowing money for the work. Lawmakers approved issuing $575,000 in bonds to cover the higher-than-expected costs associated with vapor issues affecting the surface of the newly-constructed courts. Mayor Jared Kraham the...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
wxhc.com
Septic Upgrade Funds Available for Tompkins County Residents
For those who live in Tompkins County funding is now available for septic upgrades. The county has recently received funds from the state for replacing On-Site Wastewater Treatment systems, commonly known as septic systems. The funding from the grant will be used for upgrades to substandard septic systems for single-family,...
Central Steuben Chamber Hosting “Officer Appreciation Night” Wednesday in Bath
The Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an “Officer Appreciation Night” at its last Music in the Park event Wednesday in Pulteney Park in Bath. The Chamber will be honoring the Bath Village Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police. Commemorative Plagues will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Bath Village Police Chief Colin Taft, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Seargent Thomas Khork with the New York State Police in Bath.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City pool vandalized, “concerning” racist note left behind
ITHACA, N.Y.—Lifeguards at the Alex Haley Municipal Pool arrived Thursday morning to find the pool filled with equipment from throughout the grounds, a messier scene than normal when trespassers stop by for an after-hours swim. Lane lines, picnic tables, chairs, cones and more were all thrown into the pool...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
NewsChannel 36
Republican Candidate for New York's 23rd District Stops By Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district Carl Paladino made a campaign stop in Elmira Monday. Paladino stopped at Manzari's restaurant on the south side to talk with locals and hear their concerns and met with a number of groups. He says he hears concerns about...
WHEC TV-10
2 Wegmans locations going through changes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — More Wegmans stores in the Rochester area are being "reset." That's industry-speak for remodeling. The Calkins Road, Henrietta, and Geneva locations are all getting work done—it should be completed in a few weeks, according to a company spokesperson. The biggest change? No more "Nature's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Broome County Spiedie Fest and Balloon Rally Packed in Early Crowds With Fantastic Local Talent On Mainstage
Allie Torto, Kipani Music, Junkyard Heights, and Lou Gramm of Foreigner took to the stage on Saturday At the Broome County Fest and Balloon Rally, with brilliant performances. Bands set up on mainstage at Broome County, NY Spiedie Fest 2022Colin Munro Wood-Newsbreak Contributor.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Phelps Mansion Museum To Begin First-Ever Summer Camp
The Phelps Mansion Museum is launching its first-ever summer camp. Tomorrow, the "Amazing Kids Magic Camp" will begin. Held in the ballroom of the 152-year-old mansion, the weeklong camp seeks to improve critical thinking skills. Through games and magic-lessons, the camp seeks to improve childrens' knowledge of science, technology, engineering...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
whcuradio.com
Body pulled from gorge at Taughannock Falls
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unidentified person was found Monday morning in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park. Trumansburg Fire Department were first on the scene, where they say new equipment helped crews recover the body. New York State Police are leading the investigation. No other information is...
owegopennysaver.com
The Tioga County Fair returns this week!
The Tioga County Fair kicks off on Tuesday evening, offering fair-goers plenty of thrills and action throughout the five-day event. This year the fair takes place Aug. 9-13, and is held at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego. For an all-inclusive gate fee of $15 except for Tuesday, which is...
waynetimes.com
Fisher cats spotted in Wayne County So... What is a fisher cat?
A very unusual and rarely seen animal was recently spotted in the Walworth area. Some, who saw a dead animal last week in the road on Route 441 thought the animal might be a mink or a large house cat. It was discovered that the animal was a fisher cat. Never heard of them?
Watkins Glen Police welcome two new officers
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Watkins Glen Police Department recently welcomed two new officers to its force. Officer Agosto and Officer Cosmore began their first day of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Police Academy in Corning on Monday, August 8, according to the WGPD. Agosto graduated from Horseheads High School and worked […]
Comments / 1