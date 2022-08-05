Groundbreaking at Ithaca Housing Authority properties

The Central Steuben Chamber of Commerce will be hosting an “Officer Appreciation Night” at its last Music in the Park event Wednesday in Pulteney Park in Bath. The Chamber will be honoring the Bath Village Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, and New York State Police. Commemorative Plagues will be presented by the Chamber of Commerce to Bath Village Police Chief Colin Taft, Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, and Seargent Thomas Khork with the New York State Police in Bath.

