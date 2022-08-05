ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment

alachuachronicle.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on alachuachronicle.com

Comments / 6

Related
ocala-news.com

Ocklawaha man accused of breaking unlocked front door, strangling female victim

A 36-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after a female victim accused him of breaking her home’s unlocked front door and strangling her. On Sunday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that Derek Shane Harris had grabbed her neck.
OCKLAWAHA, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say

BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
INTERLACHEN, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Campus Walk Apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help

A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help. Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

One dead from a shooting in Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital

Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
INVERNESS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Riding Mower#Tree Climbing#Property Crime#Holder
click orlando

1 shot to death in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year

On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits

The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
LEESBURG, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete

ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
NEWBERRY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuatoday.com

Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy