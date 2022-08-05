Man recently released from prison arrested for attempting to steal a riding mower and tree climbing equipment

Read on alachuachronicle.com
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocklawaha man accused of breaking unlocked front door, strangling female victim
A 36-year-old Ocklawaha man was arrested after a female victim accused him of breaking her home’s unlocked front door and strangling her. On Sunday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the female victim who advised that Derek Shane Harris had grabbed her neck.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man accepts judge's 'absolute gift' to serve 10 years in prison for armed burglary, pursuit
A Crystal River man accepted what his prosecutor called “an absolute gift” of a plea offer from a judge for stealing a gun from a local home on camera before he led Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a high-speed vehicle chase. In exchange for a minimum-mandatory...
click orlando
Man arrested after threatening to blow up Belleview bank, stealing $10K, police say
BELLEVIEW, Fla. – A man accused of robbing a Wells Fargo bank Monday morning was arrested during a foot chase, according to the Belleview Police Department. According to investigators, they responded to the Wells Fargo on 5407 SE 111th St. after receiving calls that a man was threatening to trigger an explosive device unless he was given $10,000.
WCJB
Marion County man arrested for misusing a laser device
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in jail after shining a laser pointer at a Marion County Sheriff’s Office helicopter Monday night. Antonio Marente, 37, is behind bars on a charge of misusing a laser device. Ocala Police say he directed a laser green laser pointer at a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Interlachen man sentenced to 15 years in prison for arson
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Green, 34, went into a home in September of 2021 with a bottle of lighter fluid in his hands. Deputies say Green started a fire in one of the bedrooms and left. He was sentenced last week, after pleading...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for stabbing woman at Campus Walk Apartments
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Isaiah Deonte Perry, 24, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly stabbing a woman at Campus Walk Apartments. A Gainesville Police Department officer who responded to the incident reported that the victim said she was outside an apartment at 914 SW 8th Avenue when Perry took $20 off a balcony. The money belonged to someone inside the apartment, so the victim said she went inside to tell that person, and both of them came out to confront Perry, who dropped the money and fled.
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
villages-news.com
Villager sentenced to jail time in attack on woman who fled to pool to seek help
A resident of The Villages has been sentenced to nine months in jail as the result of an attack in which a woman fled to a swimming pool to seek help. Michael Joseph Dimaulo, 43, who lives at 212 Montoya Drive in the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on charges of false imprisonment, domestic violence by strangulation and intimidation. He was given credit for 188 days already served in jail.
RELATED PEOPLE
WCJB
Woman arrested for breaking to home in Alachua County and attacking another woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A woman from Gainesville was arrested for breaking into her former partner’s home and attacking a woman inside. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Diane Pierre, 23, on Sunday night. Deputies say Pierre broke into her ex’s home on Southwest 70th Terrace in Gainesville.
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting on Saturday. Deputies say around 1:48 a.m. they received a call about the shooting, which occurred in Citra near the 4700 block of West Highway 318. When deputies arrived to the scene, they...
mycbs4.com
One dead from a shooting in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is searching for the person responsible for a shooting death that happened on Saturday, Aug. 6th. MCSO says they received a call at approximately 1:48am, saying there was a shooting near the 4700 block of W Hwy 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Armed man Tased by CCSO transported to hospital
Citrus County Fire Rescue was dispatched to Forest Drive and Silverwood Street near the entrance to Whispering Pines Park in Inverness in the early evening hours Saturday, Aug. 6, according to a CCFR spokeswoman. Cortney Marsh told the Chronicle, EMS responded for a CCSO assist for a Taser deployment and head injury secondary to Taser deployment. The patient was transported to an area hospital. The CCSO did not provide information to the Chronicle about the incident. “I reached out to one of the lieutenants, but have not heard back yet,” CCSO spokeswoman Linda Linthicum told the Chronicle. “If I do hear back I’ll let you know as soon as I do. If not I can follow up again in the morning with him from the office.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
1 shot to death in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was shot and killed early Saturday in Marion County, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra around 1:48 a.m. and found one person dead. [TRENDING: Become a...
ocala-news.com
UDEST receives ‘Drug Unit of the Year’ Award for second consecutive year
On Thursday, July 21, the Florida Narcotics Officers’ Association recognized the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team (UDEST) as the ‘Statewide Drug Unit of the Year.’. This is the second consecutive year that UDEST has received this award for its achievements. During the past year, UDEST seized over $4.5 million in drugs, which set a new record for the unit.
leesburg-news.com
Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits
The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested for threatening another man with a machete
ALACHUA, Fla. – Earthy Donell Mobley, 40, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly threatening another man with a machete in Alachua. Mobley and another man were reportedly involved in a verbal disagreement inside Hitchcock’s in Alachua, where Mobley works. Mobley left in his vehicle, and the other man followed him; Mobley then reportedly returned to Hitchcock’s, and when he tried to get out of his vehicle, the other man reportedly blocked him from getting out, yelling at him and threatening to hurt him. Mobley reportedly felt threatened and grabbed a machete that was inside his vehicle, then pushed the other man out of the way with his hands and got out of his vehicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Sheriff’s Association Offering Reward In Brutal Double Murder
The Florida Sheriffs’ Association (FSA) Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program (CAAP) has partnered with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to offer a $5,000 REWARD to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the brutal murders of
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
WCJB
Ocala Police body camera video shows K9 unit catching accused vehicle thief
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department has released video of officers chasing and arresting a teenager accused of stealing an unlocked truck, with a firearm inside. The victim told officers he was working outside near the corner of Northeast 3rd Street and East Silver Springs Boulevard on July 29. He went inside to grab a towel and left his keys in his pickup truck, with a gun inside. When he came back out, the truck was gone.
WCJB
Democratic headquarters in Gainesville vandalized, party members suspicious that it could be a targeted attack
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of the Alachua County Democratic party are proceeding with caution after their Gainesville office was vandalized over the weekend. It happened around 10 o’clock Saturday night when someone destroyed part of the office by throwing pieces of concrete through both windows. “Almost like if...
Comments / 6