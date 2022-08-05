Person struck by lightning while nearby home catches fire in Bath

Read on www.wfmz.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
Early morning fire in 120-year-old house outside Allentown quickly extinguished
An early morning house fire in a century-old Salisbury Township home was extinguished within minutes and resulted in just minor injuries, township police report. The fire was reported about 5:30 a.m. Monday for a house on in the 1000 block of East Emmaus Avenue, less than a mile outside Allentown.
Times News
Fire breaks out in Palmerton home
A fire broke out just before 6 a.m. on the 100 block of Columbia Avenue in Palmerton, Multiple crews are on scene. We’ll update as more information becomes available.
NBC Philadelphia
Van Crashes Into Pole, Catches Fire in Montgomery County
A van crashed into a pole at a Montgomery County intersection Monday afternoon, bringing down wires which caught the bus on fire, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. at Fort Washington Avenue and Susquehanna Road in Upper Dublin Twp., Pennsylvania. SkyForce10 overhead showed the van's burnt-out front...
Shots fired Sunday night in Phillipsburg alley, authorities say
Several shots were fired late Sunday night in a Phillipsburg alley, but no one was wounded, authorities say. Six shell casings were recovered from Pear Alley near Fillmore Street after the 10:58 p.m. incident, Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer told lehighvalleylive.com. Two vehicles were hit, Pfeiffer said. No one was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMZ-TV Online
Poconos man held 2-year-old's hands under hot water, causing severe burns, police say
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - A Monroe County man is facing charges after authorities say he caused severe burns to a child's hands and delayed taking him to the hospital. David McNeese, 27, was charged with aggravated assault to a child and related offenses in the incident in Hamilton Township in January, state police said.
Head-On Tractor-Trailer Crash Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred in South Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. the crash occurred before 10:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 on Burlington-Mount Holly Road at Irick Road in Westampton, initial reports said. Medical helicopters were requested. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for...
WFMZ-TV Online
Motorcyclist hurt after hitting pole in West Penn
WEST PENN TWP., Pa. - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt after colliding with a utility pole in Schuylkill County. The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on Route 895 in West Penn Township. The driver was flown to the hospital, said emergency dispatchers. Officials say the motorcycle was the only...
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors say Nescopeck fire moved 'extremely fast'
NESCOPECK, Pa. –A makeshift memorial is growing next to all that's left of a home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre. It's where investigators say 10 people died after flames tore through it early Friday morning. The victims' ages range from 5-79 years old.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigating Thefts from Unlocked Cars in Milford Twp.
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin are investigating several recent thefts in Milford Township, Bucks County, in which they say a thief’s or thieves’ larceny was made easier by virtue of the fact that the vehicles from which items were taken were left unlocked. In a news release over...
Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County
The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gun gets pulled during parking dispute, Bethlehem police say
A 52-year-old Bethlehem woman allegedly pulled a gun during a fight over parking. Bethlehem police were called on Sunday to the 2200 block of Rodgers Street, at the edge of a residential area on the east side of the city near where Stefko Boulevard ends at Easton Avenue. Police said...
WFMZ-TV Online
'We immediately had to jump in and help': Community raises money for surviving family members of deadly Nescopeck house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. - We've learned the 10 people who died in a house fire in Nescopeck on Friday were killed by smoke inhalation. That's coming from the Luzerne County Coroner, who performed the autopsies over the weekend. Monday, wreckage is all that remains of the house on the 700 block...
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading Police looking for suspect in deadly Church Street shooting
READING, Pa. - The Reading Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a man suspected in a deadly shooting. Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is charged with homicide in the death of Quadell Spradley, according to a news release from city police. The shooting happened July 31 at the 1200 block of Church Street in the early morning hours of July 31.
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner IDs security guard shot dead in New Morgan
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The Berks County coroner has released the name of the security guard shot dead over the weekend. Troy Rickenbach, 37, died after shots rang out from a vehicle trespassing on a property in New Morgan, authorities said. Rickenbach and another security guard, who was wounded in...
NBC Philadelphia
1 Dead, Several Critically Hurt, Including Baby, in Wrong-Way Crash on I-95
At least one person died and several others were critically hurt, including a 2-year-old and a teenager, after two cars traveling in the wrong direction caused a three-vehicle wreck on an Interstate 95 exit ramp Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. The 48-year-old male occupant of one of the wrong-way...
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
Comments / 2