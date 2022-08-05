Read on www.waaytv.com
Diane
3d ago
This is an amazing support system for the unwed. I believe all churches should step up the plate and assist other cities and counties….just the beginning of new beginnings!
WAAY-TV
Decatur father and son join cross-country walk for pancreatic cancer, veterans causes
A North Alabama father-son duo is back home after helping to raise money and awareness for pancreatic cancer and veterans. Lt. Col. Michael Snyder and his son Creighton Snyder caught up with Kenny Mintz in Colorado over the weekend. Mintz is in the middle of a more than 3,000-mile journey...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Alabama
Have you ever been to Alabama? If you haven't visited this beautiful but underrated state before, this is a sign that you should definitely explore it. While it's true that it can't compete with more popular and well-loved states in the country, Alabama does have a lot to offer and this article stands as proof of that. I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Alabama that you should visit if you are looking for new and exciting spots to discover. Here is the complete list:
Alabama schools to require permission slip before students get college, crisis counseling
As more Alabama schools prepare to bulk up mental health supports this year, parents can expect one more task to add to their back-to-school list: counseling permission slips. And if parents don’t sign them, some districts warn, their child might not receive one-on-one counseling, crisis intervention or academic and career guidance.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
My trans sister fled Alabama. Now she’s dead; don’t let history repeat
This is an opinion column. Alabama. On Dad’s side, our roots go deep in the Deep South, deep as the roots of the mulberry tree I’d climb as a child to write in my journal, deep as the waters of Logan Martin Lake, by the Coosa River, where Granny and Pappy built their dream home, deep as the girlhood friendships I formed on our street of split-level suburbia.
Which Alabama Restaurants Have A “Roach Infestation”?
I want to know, and then again, maybe I don't wanna know. Thank God for the Alabama Health Department and the work they do to check on our food establishments. If not for them, we would never know what's going on. One positive for the restaurant industry of Alabama and...
Sons of Liberty complete 10th annual Pray and Pledge Ride
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County’s schools were visited by riders from the Alabama Sons of Liberty, Christian Motorcycle Association and Cullman County Wranglers Saturday morning as part of this year’s Pray and Pledge Ride. The riders visited Addison last weekend and will be riding in Morgan County next weekend. Saturday morning’s tour started at the Cullman County Child Development Center and continued on to Vinemont, West Point, Harmony, Cold Springs, Good Hope, Hanceville, Welti, Holly Pond and Parkside before finishing up at Fairview. The riders recited the Pledge of Allegiance and said a prayer for each school they visited. Sons of...
‘Big Dogs, Big Hearts’ adoption event to benefit Alabama men captured in Ukraine
A dog adoption benefit this weekend will benefit two Alabamians who have been held in Ukraine since June. “Big Dogs, Big Hearts” will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9 a.m. to noon at Forest Lake United Methodist Church, located at 1711 4th Ave. in Tuscaloosa. The event is in partnership with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter.
Flying Squadron, Looney House, grocery delivery: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A tidbit about the Flying Squadron high school mascot of Highland Home in Crenshaw County. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or subscribe by looking for “Down in Alabama” on the device of your choosing. Get this and other AL.com newsletters here.
WAAY-TV
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey: Don’t parole Guntersville triple murder suspect Jimmy Spencer
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has come out against the possible parole of Jimmy Spencer, who is accused of murdering three people in Guntersville while out on parole for other crimes. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles is expected to hear Spencer’s case on Tuesday. Late Monday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said he will attend the hearing to speak against Spencer's parole.
wvtm13.com
Community leaders express frustration about growing youth gun violence in Central Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Gun violence in central Alabama has picked up throughout the summer. Some days, police have many shootings to investigate. Watch the video above to learn about the struggles of preventing youth gun violence.
WAFF
Alabama A&M hosts domestic violence forum in the wake of Chi McDade murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It was an emotional afternoon for cheerleaders at Alabama A&M. On July 28th, Chi McDade was murdered in a domestic violence incident. Sunday afternoon, leaders and coaches decided to use that tragedy as a teaching moment. “I literally met her a week before she passed. I...
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Alabama’s newest school system launches this week at the beach: ‘Expect Excellence’
Alabama’s newest school system, opening its doors for the first time on Wednesday, wants to have the same aura of the 1970s Oakland Raiders. Back then, flamboyant team owner Al Davis ran the Raiders with the motto, “Commitment to Excellence.” It mostly worked. The team won division titles and two Super Bowls in that decade.
ABC 33/40 News
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
radio7media.com
Helen Keller Hospital Seeks Volunteers
THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
COVID ‘Surge’ Propels Alabama to 6th Place in New Cases Per Capita
Alabama is experiencing an upswing in COVID-19 cases. It’s not at this point as drastic as the January surge, but there’s one thing that makes the current crop of cases different. The COVID BA.5 variant is more contagious than the previous ones. People who have managed to get...
wvtm13.com
Alabama nears 20,000 COVID-19 deaths since start of pandemic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama is approaching another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch the video above to hear from the mother of one of the nearly 20,000 Alabamians lost to COVID-19.
Historic Looney House in Alabama ‘heavily damaged’ in fire
An Alabama landmark sustained significant damage in a fire early Saturday morning. The John Looney House in Ashville was “heavily damaged” in the fire, according to a Facebook post by the Ashville Fire Department. The Looney House was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1974....
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
