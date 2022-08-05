ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

Kootenai Co. deputy suffers paralyzing stroke two months after giving birth

By Misti Reed
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yMmoO_0h6geOaD00

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they are looking for help from the public for one of their deputies after she suffered a debilitating stroke just weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Yvonne Cress welcomed the birth of her baby girl in June 2022. They said she was at home, off-duty over the weekend (July 30-31) when she suffered a stroke. They said it left the right side of her body paralyzed.

Deputy Cress is starting a long road of physical rehabilitation. Sheriff’s officials said since she used all her fringe benefit time on maternity leave and has very little accrued time off left, her family will be without her income and benefits soon.

“The Sheriff’s Office is a family and we will accompany the Cress Family on this journey. The Sheriff is confident that with the support of this community and organization, we can help Yvonne and her family through this difficult time. I wish Yvonne a speedy recovery so she can enjoy her beautiful two-month-old baby girl,” said Sheriff Robert “Bob” Norris.

The Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office said it has worked with the department’s Employees Association ( KCSEA ) to set up donations for Deputy Cress and her family. Anyone wishing to donate to cover medical expenses while she focuses on her recovery can make a check out to: Kootenai County Sheriff Employees Association (or KCSEA); in the “memo” line, enter “Deputy Cress”. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to the sheriff’s office at 5500 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816-9000.

READ: Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 7

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD finds missing man in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has found a missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County. 64-year-old Daniel P. Nelson suffers from dementia and was last seen near East Wellesley Avenue and North Crestline Street at around 7 p.m. on Saturday. A photo of Nelson was provided by the Spokane Police Department above.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Benewah County Fugitive Near Harvard

Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested the fugitive out of Benewah County who had been hiding in the woods North of Harvard. The sheriff’s office received a call Sunday morning about a suspicious person walking on Old River Road just outside of town. Deputies responded and located Archie Hicks walking along the road. He was taken into custody without incident and was booked into the jail in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Court Documents: Spokane woman detained after allegedly firing gun in altercation with father of her child

SPOKANE, Wash. – An argument over a cell phone led to gunfire and an arrest Sunday afternoon, according to court documents acquired by KHQ. The documents contained an interview with a neighbor near the E. South Riverton apartment complex. The neighbor called police after reportedly seeing 23-year-old Sydney Baker point a handgun at Oshay Sharp, with whom she shares a child.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kootenai County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Kootenai County, ID
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Coeur D'alene, ID
Crime & Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

14-time convicted felon arrested for eluding police

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley Deputies used spike strips to stop a vehicle, which is believed to be the same vehicle that fled from deputies three times in the past month. On July 28, a Spokane Valley Deputy observed a yellow Chevrolet Colorado truck parked at a gas station at Mullan and Sprague. The truck matched a vehicle that recklessly...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One dead after motorcycle/SUV crash on Maple and Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle/SUV accident that occurred on Maple Street and Northwest Boulevard in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood. Police say one person died from the crash and another person was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred near the Safeway grocery store. The intersection at Maple and Northwest is now...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman searches for owners of dog found near Williams Lake Fire, covered in retardant

CHENEY, Wash. – Fire crews are still working diligently to knock down the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney that sprang up suddenly Wednesday afternoon. As of Sunday morning, Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD3) reported the affected acreage remains unchanged at just over 1,800 acres, with around 300 personnel working to contain and mop-up the wildfire.
CHENEY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroke#Giving Birth#The Kootenai Co#Sheriff S Office#Kcsea
FOX 28 Spokane

Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder

SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
spotonidaho.com

Injury Crash US2@27, Sandpoint, Idaho

Idaho State Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 10:50 am, August 6, 2022 on US 2 near mile post 27 just west of Sandpoint. The driver of a 2005 Honda Pilot was stopped westbound on US2 at Westwood Dr to turn southbound when the driver of a 1982...
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Son asks for help rebuilding father’s property lost to Williams Lake Fire

CHENEY, Wash. – The catch and fast spread of the Williams Lake Fire near Cheney took many in the area by surprise. For others still, it took far more. What began as a 100 acre brush fire on Wednesday afternoon quickly necessitated Level 3 evacuations. By that night, it had expanded to over 1,600 acres, with residents unable to return home and wondering if there would be a building to return to.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spirit Lake woman convicted of physically and mentally abusing young girl

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho - A Spirit Lake woman was convicted on multiple injury to a child charges alleging that she physically and mentally abused a minor child. The case against 37-year-old Monica Schug is related to a case against her husband, Matthew Schug. Matthew was convicted of lewd conduct with the same girl and sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman evacuated from Williams Lake Fire learns firefighters saved her home: ‘I was so overcome with thankfulness and gratefulness’

CHENEY, Wash. – Monica Brandner was in Cheney when the Williams Lake Fire broke out earlier this week and received a phone call from her daughter. “She was like, ‘Mom, you’ve had two sheriffs come to your door, and the last one said you have 15 minutes to evacuate (because) there’s a fire,'” Monica recalled her daughter saying, before telling her she’d be home in 10 minutes.
CHENEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Fire crews extinguish structure fire in East Central

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire Department crews put out a structure fire in the East Central area on Monday. The fire broke out near North Pittsburg Street and East Riverside Avenue. The fire started as a brush fire but quickly spread to a structure nearby. Two fire engines and one ladder truck responded to the scene. Neighbors say the fire...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy