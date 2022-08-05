Kootenai Co. deputy suffers paralyzing stroke two months after giving birth

COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — The Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office said Friday that they are looking for help from the public for one of their deputies after she suffered a debilitating stroke just weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

Sheriff’s officials said 35-year-old Yvonne Cress welcomed the birth of her baby girl in June 2022. They said she was at home, off-duty over the weekend (July 30-31) when she suffered a stroke. They said it left the right side of her body paralyzed.

Deputy Cress is starting a long road of physical rehabilitation. Sheriff’s officials said since she used all her fringe benefit time on maternity leave and has very little accrued time off left, her family will be without her income and benefits soon.

“The Sheriff’s Office is a family and we will accompany the Cress Family on this journey. The Sheriff is confident that with the support of this community and organization, we can help Yvonne and her family through this difficult time. I wish Yvonne a speedy recovery so she can enjoy her beautiful two-month-old baby girl,” said Sheriff Robert “Bob” Norris.

The Kootenai Co. Sheriff’s Office said it has worked with the department’s Employees Association ( KCSEA ) to set up donations for Deputy Cress and her family. Anyone wishing to donate to cover medical expenses while she focuses on her recovery can make a check out to: Kootenai County Sheriff Employees Association (or KCSEA); in the “memo” line, enter “Deputy Cress”. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to the sheriff’s office at 5500 N. Government Way, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816-9000.

