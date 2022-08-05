Utah's most accurate weather forecast with Meteorologist Thomas Geboy

Read on www.abc4.com
Related
ABC 4
Utah boosts CPR training to help save lives
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Fact: Heart disease remains the number one killer of Americans and Utahns. Nearly 1,500 (1,417) out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in Utah each year. Yet, only about 1 in 10 of these Utahns will survive. The good news, CPR, especially if performed immediately, could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival – Bystander CPR can mean the difference between life and death.
ABC 4
The secret behind La Caille’s savory signature wines
(Good Things Utah) Settled at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, a quaint French-inspired restaurant, La Caille, offers visitors a glimpse into an eighteenth-century dining experience like no other. Just a short drive from Utah’s most popular ski resorts, La Caille first opened to the public in 1975. Now, the upscale establishment covers approximately twenty acres of stunning country scenery. The restaurant itself is grand — featuring a rustic French theme with spacious dining areas enveloped in beautiful greenery.
ABC 4
4 important tips to help our students with back-to-school anxiety
(Good Things Utah) Back-to-school season is nearly here for Utah students, with parents everywhere scrambling to prepare. But while families are checking off their lists of classroom essentials before the first day, many of our kids are painstakingly counting down the days until they must return. This anxiety, though not uncommon, is a difficult challenge for kids to face heading into a new school year.
ABC 4
Southwestern Brisket Beef Nachos
(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council is cooking up a yummy appetizer or meal for you today. Something perfect for game day or any get-together!. 2 cups beef brisket, cooked, shredded, or cut into chunks. ½ cup barbeque sauce. Tortilla Chips. 2 cups Mexican blend or...
Comments / 0