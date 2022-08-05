ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fall Ball Takeaways: Ducks kick off 2022 season with first practice

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9P3F_0h6gdnQ300

Oregon Duck fans can now rejoice. The offseason is officially over, and football season is here.

The Ducks kicked off their first fall practice of the 2022 season, marking to start to Dan Lanning’s first year with the Ducks. After months of spring ball and a long offseason, all of the storylines have led us to here, and we are finally starting to get some answers.

As was the case during the spring, media members were allowed into the first 15-20 minutes of practice, able to watch stretching drills, as well as a few postional drills and special teams, work as well.

Here are a few instant takeaways we had from the action:

QB-Center Pairings

In the 15 minutes of practice that media members were allowed to watch on Friday, there weren't many things to take note of. However, we did see quarterbacks and centers break apart to take snaps from under center and work on dropbacks. The pairings were as follows:

  • Bo Nix and Alex Forsyth
  • Ty Thompson and Ryan Walk
  • Jay Butterfield and Kanen Rossi
  • Jake Van Dyne and Holden Whipple
It's the first practice of the season. Taking any piece of information and running with it to a point where we think it tells us who will be the starting QB for the 2022 season is crazy. Despite that, noting that Nix is with the veteran most player at the position is worth something. We will keep an eye on this going forward.

Dan Lanning's Core Words

https://twitter.com/zacharycneel/status/1555682930185228289 The south wall at the HDC Practice Fields got a bit of a makeover in the offseason, where they now feature four new words that represent the core principles that Dan Lanning wants to instill in his team. Connection, Toughness, Growth, and Sacrifice.

Non-full participants

Again, I will note that media members were only allowed to watch a very small portion of practice, but during that time, there were two players who were noticeably off to the side working on strengthening drills, rather than with the rest of the team. Those players were OL T.J. Bass and WR Justius Lowe. Again, there is a chance that both players joined the team later in the practice and participated in full. I'm just reporting what I saw.

TOUGHNESS

One of the things we noticed was introduced in the Dan Lanning era this spring was the fact that the head coach used a microphone over a loudspeaker to direct drills during practice. As media members were leaving the field, Lanning could be heard getting on a player for not being tough enough. It's unclear which player he was talking to. "That's not tough enough! You aren't getting the ball like that. You have to be tougher!" This would go back to the core words that Lanning has on the south wall, and also goes to show that if you aren't performing at the level you should, the coach is not afraid to make it known.

NFL Scouts

It's a very common thing in college practices, but there was a trio of NFL scouts in attendance on Friday, with representatives from the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the New Orleans Saints.

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the Bears offensive line after second week of training camp

The Chicago Bears have two weeks of training camp in the books, and things are starting to become clearer with the offensive line. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said that the offense live is far from solidified, but it’s hard to look at how things have transpired over the last two weeks and not see a pattern forming. Even with all of the shuffling along the line.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Ball#Chargers#American Football#College Football#Oregon Duck#Core Words
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimbo Fisher announces coaching staff shuffle

The Texas A&M football team opened fall camp last week and it didn’t take long for observers to notice that there had been some shuffling among the Aggies offensive coaches. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who had worked with the quarterbacks all the way through the spring, was working with the tight ends while co-offensive coordinator James Coley, who had been with the tight ends, was with the receivers. Which means that Dameyune Craig who had been the receivers coach, was working with the quarterbacks (along side Jimbo of course). Each of these guys have worked with these positions in the past, Dickey coached tight ends at LSU from 1991-1993, Coley coached receivers at Georgia in 2016-2017, and Craig played quarterback at Auburn and in the NFL, and worked with the quarterbacks at Florida State under Jimbo in 2010-2012 and at Tuskegee in 2006-2007. It’s definitely unusual for a staff to start up the merry-go-round and shuffle assignments between spring ball and the fall season, but each of these guys are high level coaches, with extensive backgrounds in offensive football, and those position groups shouldn’t miss a beat in 2022.  
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy