NYPD commissioner calls on Albany to fix bail laws amid spike in murders

By Marcia Kramer
 3 days ago

NYPD: Citywide murder rate jumped dramatically in July 02:32

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says the citywide murder rate jumped dramatically in July.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is once again pleading for bail reform and Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin is demanding that lawmakers come back to Albany immediately, CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer reported Friday.

With murder scenes - like a McDonald's in Brooklyn where an employee died in a dispute over cold French fries - popping up all over the city, the NYPD disclosed that the hot days of summer last month saw an increase in murders and all kinds of other crimes:

  • Murder was up more than 34 percent (47 compared to 35 in July 2021).
  • Robbery was up 37 percent.
  • Grand larceny was up more than 40 percent.
  • Burglary was up more than 25 percent.
  • Car theft was up 26 percent.
  • Felony assault was up almost 18 percent.

Sewell said the numbers highlight the need to end gun violence and for Albany to end the perception among criminals that there are no consequences for violent crimes.

"When violent criminals are willing to carry illegal guns on our streets and brazenly shoot at innocent people, they must face real consequences," Sewell said. "And when rampant, revolving-door recidivism erodes the public's trust in the criminal justice system, we must make efforts to refocus that system on what matters most: the victims."

Sewell's call for action was echoed by Zeldin, who has started a petition drive to get New Yorkers to sound off on the need to end cashless bail.

"I don't just say we should repeal cashless bail and then that's the end of it. Judges should have discretion to weigh dangerousness, flight risk, past criminal record, seriousness of the offense, on many more offenses," Zeldin said.

Zeldin joined with Mayor Eric Adams to demand that Gov. Kathy Hochul call a special session of the Legislature to rewrite the bail laws, but Hochul said that wasn't realistic.

"You bring back the special session when the Legislature is willing and in agreement going into it on certain changes. Otherwise, they gavel in, they gavel out. OK. That's the reality. I have to deal in realities here," Hochul said Thursday.

Hochul suggested she might have a better chance of success in January when the tweaks made by lawmakers in May can be evaluated.

Zeldin disagrees.

"There needs to be a special session today. That's what most New Yorkers want," he said.

The Long Island congressman said it's not about Republicans or Democrats, it's about New Yorkers saying more needs to be done.

KitKat
3d ago

I think you guys are forgetting what administration is in ! This Biden administration wants high crime and racism and high taxes . ALL PART OF THERE Destruction OF OUR COUNTRY! NOVEMBER IS AROUND THE CORNER VOTE ALL DEMS AND RHINOS OUT AND FIRE PIGLOSI!

NY1

Hochul defends bail reform as Zeldin challenges her on crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul doubled down on bail reform Monday, saying there is no evidence it has contributed to rising crime rates. Her remarks came on the day her Republican opponent, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, said reforms to solitary confinement rules led to an increase in attacks on corrections officers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Hadassah Critelli, 11, reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The search is on for a missing 11-year-old girl from the Bronx. Hadassah Critelli was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday. She was on Grand Concourse near Mt. Hope Place in Tremont, about two miles north of her Concourse home. Police described her as 5 feet 7 inches tall, wearing a pink sweater and ripped black jeans. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed Roommate During Altercation In Albany, Police Say

A 40-year-old Capital District man is hospitalized with serious injuries after police said he was stabbed by his roommate. Albany Police officers were called at around 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, with reports of a stabbing near Second and Alden avenues. Arriving officers found the victim suffering from serious injuries...
ALBANY, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
WIBX 950

These 10 New York State Prisons Had The Most Assaults On Staff

New York State released a report about unusual incidents that have happened at all the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities. Unusual incidents include inmate-on-inmate assaults, body fluid/human waste- attempted assault, hunger strike, spit net used, medical emergency, and more. The report also details the number of assaults on staff.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Person
Marcia Kramer
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Lee Zeldin
The Staten Island Advance

Nearly 2,000 NYPD officers have left force before receiving full pension this year: ‘Had enough,’ says report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An increase in police officers stepping away from the NYPD, either to retire or work elsewhere, has reportedly reached new heights. The number of cops who have filed to leave before reaching full-pension-eligibility — offered at 20 years of service — has reached nearly 2,000 so far this year, compared to 641 at the same time last year, according to the latest pension fund stats obtained by The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Parks employee assaulted with chair at Brooklyn pool

NEW YORK -- Police say a parks employee was assaulted while on the job in Brooklyn on Saturday.It happened around 8 a.m. at Betsy Head Pool in Bushwick.The 38-year-old woman told police someone came up behind her and hit her in the head with a metal chair.She was taken to a local hospital with a head injury and is expected to be OK.In a statement, the New York City parks department said, "Our staff suffering violent assaults is simply appalling. We are actively cooperating with the NYPD on their investigation of the matter."No arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Search continues for swimmer who disappeared in East Rockaway Inlet

NEW YORK -- A search continues in Queens for a missing swimmer who disappeared after an early-morning dip into the East Rockaway Inlet on Monday. According to the swimmer's family, he jumped in to cool off and never resurfaced, CBS2's Thalia Perez reported. Family members identified the missing swimmer as 25-year-old Berman Gutierrez. They said he's a hard worker who came to the U.S. from Nicaragua almost two years ago in search of better work opportunities. Now, those dreams may be shattered. In Spanish, Gutierrez's uncle Noel Torres told CBS2 his nephew came to the beach with friends and a cousin. They were relaxing,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959, when police had identified a body found along […]
COLONIE, NY
Daily News

Man stabbed to death at Manhattan shelter

One man was killed and his roommate was taken into custody after a stabbing at a non-profit Manhattan housing facility Saturday, police and sources said. The 62-year-old victim was discovered at The Christopher, a shelter on W. 24 St. near Seventh Ave. in Chelsea about 2:05 p.m., police said. He had been stabbed in the torso, cops said. Medics rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but he could ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Teen dead, man wounded in Queens double shooting: NYPD

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A teen was killed by a gunshot to the chest and a man was wounded in a double shooting in Queens on Sunday evening, police said. Tysheem McDonald, 18, was found injured on 148th Avenue around 6:15 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced […]
QUEENS, NY
iheart.com

Albany Police Still Looking Into Stabbing That Left Man Injured

Albany police are continuing to look into a weekend stabbing that left a 55-year-old man injured. Police say the victim was attacked on Saturday afternoon inside of a home on State Street near Washington Park. The man, whose name hasn't been released, was taken to Albany Med for treatment of injuries to his neck and torso. Police believe the man and suspect knew each other and they're asking anyone with information to contact them.
ALBANY, NY
