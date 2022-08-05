Local schools taking Monkeypox precautions, experts say parents should not be alarmed

Read on www.wvtm13.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
First day of school for Birmingham City Schools students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School students are returning to the classroom. Teachers across the district met to set goals ahead of the school year. Goals include focusing on the needs of English language learners and addressing the learning loss due to the pandemic. Around 260 students are taking...
wvtm13.com
Overnight fire at Brighton School in Bessemer postpones first day of school
BESSEMER, Ala. — The first day of school is postponed at Brighton School in Bessemer after the building caught fire overnight, according to Jefferson County Superintendent Walter Gonsoulin. Gonsoulin said the building caught fire around 1 a.m. and was contained to a single hallway. Damage from the fire is...
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham PD hosts physical agility testing for aspiring officers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department on Saturday hosted an agility test for aspiring officers. Learn more in the video above.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
wvtm13.com
Birmingham pushing for harder penalties in illegal exhibition driving after deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a car exhibition on 2nd Avenue North in Birmingham. Learn more in the video above. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin issued the following statement Sunday:. "Exhibition driving is out of control in the city of Birmingham....
wvtm13.com
Arson-death investigation underway in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Police are investigating an arson case and an unclassified death Tuesday morning. Learn more in the video above. Firefighters extinguished the flames and found a body inside the home on Eufaula Avenue, according to investigators. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office will be doing an autopsy...
wvtm13.com
Tuscaloosa officers fire weapons at woman driving toward them during flee attempt
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A woman is in custody in Tuscaloosa after fleeing police and attempting to run officers over with her car, causing them to shoot at her, according to the Violent Crimes Unit at the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Capt. Jack Kennedy said the incident began Monday morning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham; $100K reward offered
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old man last seen in Birmingham Monday morning. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo shirt with a red shirt underneath and gray pants. He is approximately 6 feet tall and 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
wvtm13.com
Fire heavily damages historic John Looney House in Ashville
ASHVILLE, Ala. — An historic Alabama building and tourist attraction in Ashville was heavily damaged by fire early Saturday morning. The city of Ashville issued a statement saying, the John Looney House caught fire at 5:36 a.m. and was heavily involved when the Ashville Fire Department arrived. The statement...
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man arrested in deadly shooting during car exhibition in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE 8/8: Birmingham police have arrested 23-year-old Ronald Demetrius White, of Bessemer, in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of 19-year-old mother Ja'Kia Winston. Winston was one of five people shot during "car exhibition activities." — Birmingham police are investigating a mass shooting that killed a...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham woman dies after car collides with Amtrak train at crossing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman died Sunday after her car was hit by an Amtrak train at a crossing in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to 1518 Pearson Avenue Southwest around 5:15 p.m. A woman was taken to UAB Hospital but died shortly after arriving. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
Alabama woman gets prosthetic leg signed by Hardy, Morgan Wallen at Rock The South
CULLMAN, Ala. — Jerica Frazier of Paint Rock Valley, Alabama, had an unforgettable experience Saturday night at Rock The South in Cullman. Frazier, who lost her left leg in a 2016 car crash, managed to get country music stars HARDY and Morgan Wallen to sign her prosthetic leg! Check out the video above.
wvtm13.com
JeffCo Sheriff: 12-year-old accidentally shot, killed his mother in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — UPDATE: The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the 29-year-old Forestdale woman found dead inside her home on Saturday was accidentally shot by her 12-year-old son. "After investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to determine that the victim’s 12 year old son unintentionally discharged a firearm...
wvtm13.com
Pelham PD arrests five after $10,000 worth of diesel stolen from gas station
PELHAM, Ala. — An eye-opening theft caught on camera at a Central Alabama gas station. While it may seem unusual to most people, authorities say it's actually becoming more common by the day. Watch the video above to learn how thieves are stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of fuel.
Comments / 0