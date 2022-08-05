Local schools taking Monkeypox precautions, experts say parents should not be alarmed

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO