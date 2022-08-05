stop provoking China and provoking Russia. notice how the Biden Administration are trying to disarm Americans and at the same time trying to pick a war with China?
They also know that many of our supplies and arms have gone to Ukraine. Biden and the dems are the ones creating the conflicts, and even practically challenged Putin to attack Ukraine. Even the EU leaders pointed it out and told the Biden to tone it down.
Strengthen our alliances and military power. 🪖 Cut off the Communist countries from all trade. Pull out our industrial plants and let them create their own economic program based on technology not stolen from the West. let's not call it "a Cold War", instead. "a Seperation Due To Irreconcilable Differences".
Related
We're one slip from Armageddon, but China has the most to risk as untold millions in the country could face unemployment, poverty and worse, writes CHARLES PARTON
Voices: Here in Taiwan, this is what people really think of Nancy Pelosi’s visit
Pentagon official says 'only a matter of time' before China causes 'major' incident in Indo-Pacific region
Ex-CIA chief predicts Chinese President's next moves after Pelosi's Taiwan trip
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris Lands Herself In Hot Water Over Her Stance On Brittney Griner's Sentencing
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
Ten Thousand Rich Chinese Residents Are Trying to Pull Their Wealth Out of the Country
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways
How Taiwan's Military Power Compares to China
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
'The biggest war the world has seen': Military expert lays out what Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan could mean for Australia as Carrie Bickmore questions China's 'empty threats'
Russia adds 5 more countries to join U.S., other nations on 'unfriendly' list
Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there
Generals see unholy nuclear trinity in Russia, China, and North Korea
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 291