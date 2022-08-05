Read on www.cbsnews.com
After lightning strike near White House kills 2, experts advise how you can stay safe during a thunderstorm
Two people were killed just outside the White House Thursday evening and two more were critically injured when they were struck by lightning as they stood beneath a grove of trees in Lafayette Park as a severe thunderstorm erupted. Wisconsin residents Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were treated...
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says
The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
NJ woman who survived lightning strike details her shocking experience: 'I was doing the laundry'
Lightning strikes took the lives of three people recently outside the White House in Washington, D.C. James Mueller and Donna Mueller of Janesville, Wisconsin, both in their 70s, succumbed to their injuries following the strike at Lafayette Park on Thursday night, a spokesperson from DC Metro Police told Fox News Digital on Friday.
Three people now dead and one critically injured following lightning strike on Thursday outside White House
An elderly couple and an unidentified person who were hospitalized on Thursday after being critically injured by a lightning strike while sight-seeing at Lafayette Square near the White House, have died. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, were visiting DC from Janesville, Wisconsin, when lightning struck them near a...
3 dead, 1 injured in lightning strike near White House; couple celebrating anniversary among casualties
James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, from Janesville, Wisconsin, died from their injuries, police said.
Third person dies after lightning strike near White House
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A third person has died after four people were hit by a lightning strike near the White House, police said Friday. The death of the 29-year-old man, whose identity was not released, came after a Wisconsin couple died Thursday when a lightning strike touched down near the White House, WRC-TV reported. A fourth person was hospitalized in critical condition.
Third victim in White House lightning strike identified as Los Angeles resident
Los Angeles native Brooks Lambertson was identified as one of the three people who died after being struck by lightning just outside of the White House on Thursday, his family and employer confirmed on Saturday.A married couple from Wisconsin and another person were also hit by lightning strikes on Thursday night in our nation's capital. The couple, who were both in their mid-70s, were celebrating its 56-year wedding anniversary. The fourth person injured is still in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.Lambertson, who was 29-years-old, previously worked in marketing for the Clippers before becoming a vice president for City National Bank, the bank announced in a press release. He was in Washington D.C. for a business trip. Lambertson lived in Downtown Los Angeles but is originally from Sacramento.Farbod Esnaashari, who covers for the Clippers for Sports Illustrated and interned with Lambertson for the franchise, took to Twitter to share some words about his former colleague.
Washington DC lightning strike that killed three offers climate warning
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Scientists say that climate change is increasing the likelihood of lightning strikes across the United States, after lightning struck at a square near the White House, leaving three people dead and one other in critical condition.
LA man among 3 victims killed in DC lightning strike
One of the victims killed by a lightning strike near the White House was from Los Angeles. Nichelle Medina reports.
Folsom native fatally struck by lightning remembered as "incredible young man"
Brooks Lambertson, 29, was among three people killed by a lightning strike outside the White House in Washington D.C. The banking executive was in the nation's capital for business.
