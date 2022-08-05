ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sole Survivor of D.C. Lightning Strike Now Struggling With ‘Guilt,’ Mom Says

The sole survivor of the lightning strike in Washington, D.C., that killed three people is slowly recovering in the hospital and struggling to comprehend the tragedy that unfolded on her 28th birthday, her mom said. Amber Escudero-Kontostathis, who was set to start a grad program at John’s Hopkins University in the fall, was released from the ICU over the weekend and managed to take her first few steps. “[I]t was painful, but her will is strong!!” Julie Escudero wrote on Sunday. “...She is starting to realize there were others and she wants to know how they are doing and what she did wrong. She has access to a tv now, and we know she is going to find out. We are seeking God’s wisdom in how to tell her and to help her cope with ‘Survivor’s Guilt.’” A GoFundMe for Escudero-Kontostathis, who was canvassing for a nonprofit when she was struck, has raised more than $38,000. Donna Mueller, 75, and James Mueller, 76, a couple from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th anniversary, and Los Angeles banker Brooks Lambertson, 29, were killed.Read it at FOX
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
UPI News

Third person dies after lightning strike near White House

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A third person has died after four people were hit by a lightning strike near the White House, police said Friday. The death of the 29-year-old man, whose identity was not released, came after a Wisconsin couple died Thursday when a lightning strike touched down near the White House, WRC-TV reported. A fourth person was hospitalized in critical condition.
CBS LA

Third victim in White House lightning strike identified as Los Angeles resident

Los Angeles native Brooks Lambertson was identified as one of the three people who died after being struck by lightning just outside of the White House on Thursday, his family and employer confirmed on Saturday.A married couple from Wisconsin and another person were also hit by lightning strikes on Thursday night in our nation's capital. The couple, who were both in their mid-70s, were celebrating its 56-year wedding anniversary. The fourth person injured is still in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.Lambertson, who was 29-years-old, previously worked in marketing for the Clippers before becoming a vice president for City National Bank, the bank announced in a press release. He was in Washington D.C. for a business trip. Lambertson lived in Downtown Los Angeles but is originally from Sacramento.Farbod Esnaashari, who covers for the Clippers for Sports Illustrated and interned with Lambertson for the franchise, took to Twitter to share some words about his former colleague.
