Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase

WTAP
County Commission: August 8, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Henry Sasyn stood before county commission today to pitch his thoughts on a need for an indoor aquatic center for Wood County. Sasyn hopes to use the aquatic center for competition style swim meets such as high school swim meets, competitive club meets, college swim meets and more.
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
WTAP
Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
WTAP
West Virginia Central Federal Credit Union hosts annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual event saw over 700 people apply for financial help in the classroom. This was an one hundred person increase from last years event. Teachers at the event say they will use it for school supplies, educational decorations or just learning tools in general. Jackson...
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Fair’s Historic and Iconic Grandstand
ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The Meigs County Fair rolls around each August. Let’s take a brief look at the iconic Grandstand at the fair as it is one of a kind. The first fair was a one day event held on Wednesday, October 22, 1851 in Middleport. After that it was was held at several locations such as, Middleport, Chester, Racine, until 1868 when Jane and Leonard Carleton sold 10 1/2 acres at Rocksprings to the Meigs County Agricultural Society. The acreage purchased was what is now the racetrack. At a later date the Society purchased the Apple orchard on the hilltop of the grounds. This makes Meigs Fairgrounds very unique as a split-level grounds. Many of the Apple trees remain until the late 40’s.
WTAP
W.VA. Truckers collect donations for K.Y. flooding victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In an effort to help the people affected by the flooding in Kentucky, two companies are partnering to collect and deliver supplies. The West Virginia Trucking Association has partnered with XPO Logistics for their Helping Neighbors Campaign. They will be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, personal...
WTAP
Obituary: Jones, Peggy Jo Bentley
Peggy Jo Bentley Jones, 90, of Vienna, WV passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1932, in New Camp, KY, a daughter of the late Roy Lee and Edith Mae Stair Bentley. Peggy was a Pharmacy Tech. She attended Faith Baptist Church, enjoyed spending time with her church family, loved to bake, and enjoyed going to the beach and being with her children and grandchildren.
WTAP
Marietta City Schools superintendent gets ready for new start and district
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - “Starting first year here, getting to know all of the administrators this week and finding out where we are in curriculum adoptions,” says Marietta City Schools superintendent, Brad Silvus. “We’ve got several new curriculums that we are in place and ready to move forward with.”
WTAP
Obituary: Johnson, Randy Jay “Outlaw”
Randy Jay “Outlaw” Johnson started a new journey on July 29, 2022. Randy was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1961, the second son of Harold Dale Johnson II and Hollie Rhuenia Allmaker. He spent his early years in Vienna, a few years in Wirt County, then in...
WTAP
Obituary: Goff, Norma Jeanne
Norma Jeanne Goff, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away Friday, August 5, 2022. She was born March 5, 1937, in Ritchie County, WV, the only child of the late Harriet Keith Taylor and Rufas Taylor. She and her husband Carl L. Goff started the first grade together when she was 5...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Picture This: Boots and All!
VIENNA — On July 29, the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley celebrated the Grand Opening of Boot Barn in the Grand Central Mall and welcomed staff as the newest chamber members. The store is the first Boot Barn in West Virginia. The store sells cowboy hats, jewelry, work clothes and merchandize other than boots. From left, Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp, Grand Central Mall General Manager Jody Hopkins and Boot Barn staff cut the ribbon during the Grand Opening celebration. (Photo Provided)
WTAP
“There’s only one answer and that’s Little Hocking E.M.S.”
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Belpre Township Trustees held an informational meeting Monday at 3:30 P.M. at the Washington County Courthouse. The meeting was called by the Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department to discuss contract negations for daytime E.M.S service. A levee passed in May 2021 with the intent to...
WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend
LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
WTAP
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Power outage planned for Friday
PARKERSBURG – Mon Power has scheduled a planned power outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to replace three line support structures that will affect a large portion of the area. The outage will affect 7,816 customers in the vicinity of Belleville, Elizabeth, Leroy, Mineral Wells, Palestine, Parkersburg,...
WTAP
Obituary: Reed, Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William
Christian “Chris” Jean-Claude William Reed, 76, peacefully went home with Jesus early Wednesday, August 3, 2022. He was born on December 18, 1945, in Cherbourg, Normandy, France. He was the first child and only son of William and Liliane Jourdan Reed. Raised primarily in Parkersburg, he graduated from...
WTAP
Sales Tax Holiday weekend for Ohio and West Virginia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many parents are looking for deals to help get the kids ready to go back to school. Both Ohio and West Virginia have a sales tax holiday to help this weekend. The sales tax holiday in both Ohio and West Virginia are underway, and will continue...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
WOUB
An unexpected birth in the O’Bleness Hospital parking lot brings two women together.
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Two women met in an unexpected way earlier this summer thanks to an unexpected delivery. Rachel Sharp’s day started off fairly normal, with her going to work. But after painful contractions, she decided to go to her mother-in-law’s house with her two children. From there, Sharp, her mother-in-law, and two children made their way to O’Bleness Hospital.
WTAP
Obituary: Kiggans, Edward Bodie
Edward Bodie Kiggans, 87, of Marietta, passed away at 5:34 pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 1, 1935, at Archers Fork, a son of Clarence and Lucille West Kiggans. Bodie was retired from American Cyanamid/Cytec and had served during Korea in the...
