Greenwich Superintendent Appoints Matthew Cerruto Assistant Principal at Parkway School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mr. Matthew Cerruto as assistant principal at Parkway School, effective immediately. Mr. Cerruto replaces Mrs. Cindy Boucard, who departed GPS at the end of this past school year for an administrative role in a district closer to her new home.
Mercury Marketing Communications Promotes, Adds Staff
STAMFORD, CT/August 8, 2022 – Mercury Marketing Communications, Inc., a boutique marketing and public relations agency based in Stamford, is pleased to announce changes to its professional staff. On its public relations team, the agency promoted Thomas Renner to Senior Account Executive and added Katherine Bonamo as an Assistant...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Beet & Blossom Photo Co.
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Beet &...
WCSU opens new Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, a statewide service for public schools
In response to an ever-growing need for safety and mental health support programs in public schools, Western Connecticut State University has opened the Connecticut Center for School Safety and Crisis Preparation, housed in White Hall on its Midtown campus, 181 White St., Danbury, under the Education and Educational Psychology Department.
"Project Cabaret" Classes For Youth Offered by NPT
Fairfield, CT - Project Cabaret. Think: “Project Runway” in a class that guides you in “creating your own” cabaret show with other performers!. Six weeks of group classes and a spectacular final ensemble cabaret performance that you helped to create!. New Paradigm Theatre continues to push...
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive Labor Day Weekend Benefits NorthEast Community Cycles
Ridgefield Bicycle Donation Drive for NorthEast Community Cycles (NEC) will take place on September 3rd and 4th, 2022 from 11AM-3PM at Ridgefield Bicycle Company (88 Danbury Rd) All sizes and conditions accepted!. All bikes are donated to Northeast Community Cycles for repair and distribution to local charities. Your bike will...
SHU Partners with Yale New Haven Health for Student Health Care
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University is partnering with Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group (NEMG) to provide student health care. This arrangement will mean expanded health services available to all SHU students. Effective August 15, students will receive their health services at Yale New Haven Health’s state-of-the-art Park...
Services planned for longtime Danbury resident John K. Mikla, 76
John K. Mikla, 76, of Danbury, died peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was the loving husband of the late Adele C. (O'Reilly) Mikla. Born on September 6, 1945, John was the son of the late Konstantin and Julia (Kundrat) Mikla. Raised in Manhattan and later Elmhurst Queens, John attended Pace University where he earned a degree in Accounting.
Milford Resident Ashley Taylor named to the Dean's List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus
Ashley Taylor, of Milford, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Fresh Start Laundry
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Fresh Start...
Services planned for Wilton resident Tony Ragusa, 91
Anthony J. “Tony” Ragusa of Wilton, CT age 91 entered eternal rest on August 4th, 2022, at Danbury Hospital after a brief illness. Anthony was born on October 12th, 1930, to Salvatore Ragusa and Josephine Varbaro Ragusa in Port Chester, NY. He is survived by his wife Andrea...
Primary Tomorrow: Guide for Darien Voters
Darien is having a dual (Democratic and Republican) primary tomorrow, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, for all local voting districts in Darien. Polls will open at 6:00 am and close at 8:00 pm. Voting will take place by the absentee ballot application and ballot process, available through the Town Clerk’s office, or in-person at Darien’s six poll locations. Signage will be placed at all poll locations, directing voters to their respective voting districts.
Southbury Women's Club holds Operation Backpack
Southbury Women's Club's Operation Backpack annually provides school supplies for the children of needy Southbury families via Southbury Social Services, funded by generous community grants, sponsorships, monetary and Amazon Wishlist purchase donations. This year, they have over 80 backpacks to fill! From pencils to scientific calculators, we are able to assist...
Services in Danbury for Edwin Ordonez, 28, GoFundMe Launched to Support Family
Some people just light up a room, and Edwin Ordonez was that person. Edwin Ordonez died last week at the age of 28. According to Anthony Cataldo and Danny Hayes who organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Edwin's family, the beloved community member who worked at Danbury War Memorial before joining the staff at Ridgefield High School, passed away after a tragic accident. Edwin leaves behind his wife and his first child, Sarah, who is just four months old.
Ridgefield Weather: Heat Advisory in Effect Through Monday at 8pm
High heat and humidity continue into early next week. A Bermuda high will remain offshore through early in the week, continuing to provide very warm, humid conditions in our area. A heat advisory is now in effect through 8 pm Monday. There remains a localized threat of...
Town of Southbury is HIRING a Project Manager at Public Works Department
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Project Manager at Public Works Department. Full-time, 35 hours/week with a comprehensive benefits package. Salary is commensurate with experience. This position assists with managing and coordinating construction and repair projects relating to Town assets such as bridges, buildings,...
Voting Guide to Primary Election in Ridgefield
ERMS - SRMS - YANITY GYM. Please note: you must be registered in the Democratic or Republican Party to vote. *Stephanie Thomas (endorsed) *Erick Russell (endorsed) *Themis Klarides (endorsed) Leora R. Levy. Peter Lumaj. Congress. *Jayme Stevenson (endorsed) Michael Ted Goldstein. Secretary of State. *Dominic Rapini. Brock Weber. Terrie E....
Sandy Hook Promise Co-founder and World-class Musician performs for the first time since 12/14/12 - A Father's Promise: The Concert this Saturday
Sandy Hook Promise co-founder Mark Barden is a world-class musician who lost his passion for making music when his son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy on December 14, 2012. In the years since, Mark and his family have been on an incredible journey filled with inspiration, perseverance and, mostly, love.
Norwalk Health Department Urges Residents to Stay Up to Date on all Vaccines
August is National Immunization Awareness Month (NIAM) This month, the Health Department joins the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health officials to celebrate the benefits of vaccines and remind people of all ages to make sure they are up to date with all recommended immunizations. COVID-19 illness is still very much with us.
