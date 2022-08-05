Columbia Co resident seeks answers regarding damaged sidewalks

Read on cbs6albany.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Saugerties NY Man allegedly threatened motel worker at knifepoint.IMUSaugerties, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
This Luxe Campground Just Opened in the CatskillsTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Filli’s Deli and Bakery opening 3rd location in Columbia County
Filli's Deli and Bakery is set to open its third location in Columbia County. According to a post on the Filli's Facebook page, the new location will be at Tilden Plaza in New Lebanon.
WRGB
Preparations for Schoharie County Fair underway
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Preparations for the Schoharie County Fair began Sunday. Organizers say the fair, which takes place in the town of Cobleskill, takes a couple days to set up. The most planning goes into bringing in the animals that produce dairy. One board member from the...
Greylock Federal Credit Union Branch Robbed In Pittsfield
The Greylock Federal Credit Union branch at 75 Kellogg Street in Pittsfield was robbed this morning, although there are not many details available at this point. The bank planned on remaining closed for the rest of the day. Not many details were available from the credit union itself... A spokesperson...
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
SCSO: Troy man drowns in Mohawk River, dies
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was called to Terminal Road in Halfmoon Sunday evening for a report of a drowning in the Mohawk River.
WRGB
Albany County requires gun dealers to display warning of firearms
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Legislature passed a local ordinance that requires all gun stores dealers and vendors in the county to display a sign at their business, warning of the dangers firearms can pose. The law is called Local Law F but it's also known as...
Aluminum spill in Coxsackie kills fish
An aluminum spill at Catskill's water treatment plant on Sunday that flowed into Potic Creek resulted in the death of several fish, according to an ongoing investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Police Looking For Bank Robbery Suspect In Pittsfield
Police are on the hunt for a man who robbed a Western Massachusetts bank. In Berkshire County, police were called just before 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, with reports of a bank robbery in Pittsfield at the Greylock Federal Credit Union, located on Kellogg Street. Employees told police a man...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch
A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
WRGB
Body of Troy man pulled from Mohawk river in Halfmoon
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say they have pulled the body of a Troy man from the Mohawk river on Sunday evening. According to investigators, deputies responded to the area of Terminal Road in Halfmoon at around 7:30 PM for a report of a drowning.
WRGB
Chemical spill in Coxsackie kills hundreds of fish
COXSACKIE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Hundreds of fish are showing up dead on the banks of the Potic Creek in the town of Coxsackie after chemical leaked into the 10-mile tributary Sunday. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, around 1,500 gallons of aluminum salts, or alum,...
WRGB
State police arrest Middleburgh man twice in less than 12 hours
Cobleskill, NY (WRGB) — State police have arrested a Middleburgh man twice in less than 12 hours. On August 7, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m. State Police in Cobleskill responded to a home in Middleburgh to check the welfare of four children in a mans care. While being interviewed, the man acted belligerently and damaged a vehicle not belonging to him. During further investigation, Troopers located a firearm inside the home, which was not stored safely.
Time To Get Cheesy In Washington County
Not many people I know do not like Cheese; Cheese is like bacon; it makes everything better! Case in point, cheese on Brussel sprouts is so much better!!!. All you cheese lovers, here is your chance to enjoy some cheese and help support a local non-profit simultaneously—Mark your calendar for September 10 and 11 for The Washington County Cheese Guild’s Annual Cheese Tour.
Did a Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Ulster County Road?
Reports are saying that a small plane went down early Sunday in Ulster County. Just about every day depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, if you look up the odds say that it's likely you will see a small plane flying over. Living in Dutchess County and driving to Wappinger Falls from Poughkeepsie often, I can say I see one almost every day. Thankfully I can say that I've never witnessed one having to make an emergency landing, but that's not the case for some folks in Ellenville.
coeymans.org
NO PARKING 8/15-8/19
Due to the construction at Coeymans Landing, there will be no parking on Westerlo Street, near 1st Street and 2nd Street. Please seek alternate parking solutions during this time, we thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.
WNYT
Rail trail in Albany County reopens after storm damage
Cleanup crews spent Friday morning picking up tree branches off the Albany County Rail Trail, after severe storms on Thursday. It is now open again. County Executive Dan McCoy posted a photo. It was taken between Adams Street and Upper Front Grove Road in Bethlehem.
WRGB
Bennington murder suspect turns himself in to police
Bennington, VT (WRGB) — The man wanted in connection to the murder of a man on Pleasant Street on Aug. 3 in Bennington, turned himself into the Bennington Police Department on Monday, August 8. Raul E. Cardona, 28, of Springfield was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder in...
Albany man accused of stabbing his roommate
An Albany man was jailed on Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his roommate during an altercation on Second Avenue.
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified
The suspect accused in the 2019 shooting death of Roscoe Foster has been identified as Clifford Charles.
WNYT
Schenectady hit-and-run leaves child in critical condition
Police in Schenectady are investigating a hit-and-run that left a child in critical condition. NewsChannel 13 is told just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, two vehicles crashed in the area of Craig and Strong streets. A car with two adults and two kids was hit by another car, which drove...
