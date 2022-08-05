Read on www.webcenterfairbanks.com
U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein an actress? Is she a fake candidate?
One week before the Alaska Primary election, candidate Shoshana Gungurstein has been exposed as probably a fake candidate, but one who is most certainly on the ballot for U.S. Senate, along with 18 others, including Sen. Lisa Murkowski. Gungurstein’s real name appears to be Shoshana Chagall, a Hollywood actress with a long list of credits in fantasy films.
And the award goes to..
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan
Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
The Sunday Minefield – August 7, 2022
Early and absentee voting are underway for the August 16 primary. It’s hard to believe the primary is just over one week away. I’m very excited to announce we will be hosting an election night live stream at our studio in Anchorage. I will be joined by former Representative Charisse Millette and pollster Ivan Moore to interview candidates and give results. We have an amazing team of Alaskans lined up for our election coverage. You can watch on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Governor candidate Christine Drazan says Oregon needs state of emergency on homelessness
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race.
Alaska: 7 Best Places You Should Explore In Alaska, United States
Are you interested in visiting Alaska United States? Then read this article! You will learn more about this state than you ever thought possible. This western U.S. state is located on the northwest corner of North America and is bordered by Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon territory. You will also find information on the state’s history and natural wonders. Whether you’re looking to make a trip for business or leisure, you’ll enjoy this region of the world.
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein is actually Hollywood actress Shoshanna Chagall
Shoshana Gungurstein is one of nineteen U.S. Senate candidates running in the August 16 open primary, facing off against incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Anchorage residents have seen Gungurstein’s small, colorful signs pop up on numerous roadsides and medians. She fielded a float in the Fourth of July parade in Juneau, a U-Haul with signs at the State Fair in Haines, and a vehicle at the Bear Paw Festival. Gungurstein elicited cheers at a pro-choice rally in Juneau, and is currently running ads on Must Read Alaska and the Alaska Landmine. Gungurstein, who is running as an Independent, has reported significant fundraising and is actively campaigning.
Alaska Communications To Provide Satellite Connectivity to Support the Lower Yukon School District’s Families and Students With Home Internet Service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Alaska Communications will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in the Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) using hybrid satellite technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005209/en/ In addition to providing middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications is collaborating with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in western Alaska.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
Telling Alaska’s Story : Preserving the history of Independence Mine
HATCHER PASS, Alaska (KTUU) - The buildings of Independence Mine State Historical Park stand today as a reminder of a gold mining operation in Hatcher Pass that had its heyday long ago. Independence Mine is a place where Alaskans and visitors can still poke inside the bunk house and other...
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake again bashes ‘McCain machine’ during CPAC appearance
PHOENIX — Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake continued her affront of John McCain during the Conservative Political Action Conference summit in Dallas on Saturday. Lake won last Tuesday’s GOP primary, setting up a November showdown with Democrat Katie Hobbs to be the state’s next governor. “We drove...
Alaska Native Free Courses
With the new school year right around the corner, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officials are saying they are using lessons learned from last year, a tough one for the district. 2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Updated: Aug....
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
Illegally dumped fish waste could lead to bears and fines, warns Fish and Game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is a popular time to be out on the water in Alaska with so many looking to fill freezers with fish ahead of the colder seasons. But, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is warning that it could cost fishermen for not discarding fish waste legally.
Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail
Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
Containership Leaking Lubricant in Alaska
A U.S.-registered containership is reportedly leaking lubricant into the water near Anchorage, Alaska. On Thursday evening, personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot Maunalei was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska. The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
Alaska receives a $9.7M grant to improve access to health care
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New jobs and career paths are being created in the health care field to provide more access to public health for Alaskans, as a result of the Good Jobs Challenge Grant. Alaska Primary Care Association was one of 32 national recipients — out of over 500...
