And the award goes to..

Adapted from The Midnight Sun Memo, a newsletter project from your humble Midnight Sun editor. For everyone who’s been asking about keeping up via email or how to support the work we’ve been doing here, we finally have an answer in this nifty newsletter… which comes with two free editions per week and extras for subscribers (though, as you might have learned from following this blog, the schedule can’t be entirely guaranteed). Sign up now!
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan

Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
The Sunday Minefield – August 7, 2022

Early and absentee voting are underway for the August 16 primary. It’s hard to believe the primary is just over one week away. I’m very excited to announce we will be hosting an election night live stream at our studio in Anchorage. I will be joined by former Representative Charisse Millette and pollster Ivan Moore to interview candidates and give results. We have an amazing team of Alaskans lined up for our election coverage. You can watch on Facebook Live and YouTube.
Alaska: 7 Best Places You Should Explore In Alaska, United States

Are you interested in visiting Alaska United States? Then read this article! You will learn more about this state than you ever thought possible. This western U.S. state is located on the northwest corner of North America and is bordered by Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon territory. You will also find information on the state’s history and natural wonders. Whether you’re looking to make a trip for business or leisure, you’ll enjoy this region of the world.
Alaska U.S. Senate candidate Shoshana Gungurstein is actually Hollywood actress Shoshanna Chagall

Shoshana Gungurstein is one of nineteen U.S. Senate candidates running in the August 16 open primary, facing off against incumbent Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska). Anchorage residents have seen Gungurstein’s small, colorful signs pop up on numerous roadsides and medians. She fielded a float in the Fourth of July parade in Juneau, a U-Haul with signs at the State Fair in Haines, and a vehicle at the Bear Paw Festival. Gungurstein elicited cheers at a pro-choice rally in Juneau, and is currently running ads on Must Read Alaska and the Alaska Landmine. Gungurstein, who is running as an Independent, has reported significant fundraising and is actively campaigning.
Alaska Communications To Provide Satellite Connectivity to Support the Lower Yukon School District’s Families and Students With Home Internet Service

ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Alaska Communications will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in the Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) using hybrid satellite technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005209/en/ In addition to providing middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications is collaborating with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in western Alaska.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage

Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
Telling Alaska’s Story : Preserving the history of Independence Mine

HATCHER PASS, Alaska (KTUU) - The buildings of Independence Mine State Historical Park stand today as a reminder of a gold mining operation in Hatcher Pass that had its heyday long ago. Independence Mine is a place where Alaskans and visitors can still poke inside the bunk house and other...
Alaska Native Free Courses

With the new school year right around the corner, Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District officials are saying they are using lessons learned from last year, a tough one for the district. 2 dead in Fairbanks shooting early Sunday. Ship on way to the Port of Alaska is leaking lubricant. Updated: Aug....
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
Notes from the trail: Amy Demboski picks Nick Begich and Gov. Dunleavy hits the campaign trail

Endorsements: The Nick Begich for Congress campaign announced on Wednesday that Amy Demboski, a former political rival, endorsed his candidacy for Congress. Demboski is a former Anchorage Assemblywoman who ran for mayor in 2015 and is now the municipal manager of Anchorage. Begich ran against her for Assembly once — his first foray into election politics — and he lost to her. Her endorsement is important, as she is considered a solid conservative leader.
Containership Leaking Lubricant in Alaska

A U.S.-registered containership is reportedly leaking lubricant into the water near Anchorage, Alaska. On Thursday evening, personnel at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Anchorage Command Center received a notification that the 645-foot Maunalei was leaking lubricant while transiting to the Port of Alaska. The vessel, owned by Matson, Inc., was...
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
Alaska receives a $9.7M grant to improve access to health care

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New jobs and career paths are being created in the health care field to provide more access to public health for Alaskans, as a result of the Good Jobs Challenge Grant. Alaska Primary Care Association was one of 32 national recipients — out of over 500...
