Father of victim in fatal hit-and-run calls for someone to take accountability

Rochester Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl. Investigators say Neveah Hawkins is believed to be suicidal and may be in need of medical attention. She was last seen on Joseph Avenue in the city of Rochester, at 10:30 PM on Saturday. She is believed to be on foot and in the local area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rochester Police.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO