Tulare, CA

Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

By Ishshah Padilla
KMPH.com
 3 days ago
KGET

Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

VPD search for suspect in killing at ARCO station

VISALIA – Visalia police are still searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Tulare, CA
Tulare County, CA
Tulare, CA
Riverside, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Visalia Police searching for homicide suspect

VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia police say they are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. and were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of South Lover’s Lane, just south of Noble Avenue.
VISALIA, CA
#Violent Crime
KMPH.com

Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer

Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone

It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]

Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis business destroyed by fire

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
CLOVIS, CA
legalexaminer.com

Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision

A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
KERN COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 and Nees Avenue in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on I-5 and Nees Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The big rig collision took place on northbound Interstate 5 near the Nees Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on I-5...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Brandon Pinkey Injured in Bus Crash on Highway 99 [Tulare, CA]

At Least 17 People Injured in Greyhound Bus Accident. The crash happened on August 3rd, at about 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99, near Avenue 360. According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus, driven by 45-year-old Pinkey, was headed northbound. For reasons currently unknown, the bus, occupied by at least 34 people, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before flipping onto its side in a packing house parking lot.
