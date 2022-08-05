Riverside man wanted on homicide warrants found in Tulare

Read on kmph.com
Related
Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
thesungazette.com
VPD search for suspect in killing at ARCO station
VISALIA – Visalia police are still searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Dennis Wayne George
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Dennis Wayne George. Dennis George is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 35-year-old George is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Dennis George is hiding,...
KCSO: Woman found dead at Miracle Hot Springs, no signs of trauma
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at the Miracle Hot Springs early Monday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received a report of an apparent drowning at the Miracle Hot Springs about 10 miles West of Lake Isabella around 3:30 A.M., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Visalia Police searching for homicide suspect
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visalia police say they are looking for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call of shots fired just after 1:30 a.m. and were dispatched to the Arco gas station in the 600 block of South Lover’s Lane, just south of Noble Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
yourcentralvalley.com
Tulare Sheriff’s investigate a shooting at a gas station this afternoon
TULARE, Calif : One person is hospitalized after a shooting this afternoon in Tulare according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday around 4 p.m. deputies were called to a shooting at Preet’s Market off of Inyo Avenue and Road 36. When units arrived, a man was...
Smoke reported at the Tulare County juvenile detention facility
TULARE COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – A smell of smoke caused a temporary evacuation of the Juvenile Detention Facility in Tulare County on Monday. According to Tulare County Fire, a call went out at 8:35 p.m about a smell of smoke at the site. This is just north of the city of Visalia. When fire crews arrived […]
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer
Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GV Wire
Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone
It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
legalexaminer.com
Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision
A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 and Nees Avenue in Fresno County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on I-5 and Nees Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The big rig collision took place on northbound Interstate 5 near the Nees Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on I-5...
L.A. Weekly
Brandon Pinkey Injured in Bus Crash on Highway 99 [Tulare, CA]
At Least 17 People Injured in Greyhound Bus Accident. The crash happened on August 3rd, at about 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99, near Avenue 360. According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus, driven by 45-year-old Pinkey, was headed northbound. For reasons currently unknown, the bus, occupied by at least 34 people, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before flipping onto its side in a packing house parking lot.
Comments / 0