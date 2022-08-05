ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, MA

Little has been done to correct problems at Bridgewater State Hospital, report finds

By Deborah Becker
WBUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wbur.org

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
BOSTON, MA
wamc.org

New Massachusetts law makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes

It is now against the law in Massachusetts for first responders to take unauthorized photographs of crime scenes. More than a decade after Amanda Plasse was brutally stabbed to death in her Chicopee apartment and police officers took pictures of her bloody lifeless body with their cellphones, later sharing the photos with others, a bill crafted to respond to their callous actions has become law.
CHICOPEE, MA
WBUR

Timeline: Safety incidents on the MBTA

The MBTA has had one safety incident after another over the past year. Passengers have experienced agonizing delays, personal traumas, injuries and even deaths while using the system. There's no question that the transit system has decayed over the course of decades — though who is at fault for that...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgewater, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bridgewater, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Boston

4 children, 3 adults injured in Rhode Island fireworks incident

During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell hit several spectators. Several people, including 4 children, were injured in an incident involving fireworks in Cumberland, Rhode Island, Saturday night. During a professional ​​firework detonation at Cumberlandfest, a 3-inch shell did not explode in the air. The...
CUMBERLAND, RI
WCVB

Police chief on leave in Brookline, Massachusetts, amid allegations of policy violations

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Officials in the Massachusetts town of Brookline have placed the chief of police on leave after he was accused of violating a town policy. Brookline Town Administrator Mel Kleckner said in a statement that last week, town officials were made aware of multiple allegations that police Chief Ashley Gonzalez violated the town's policy against discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation.
BROOKLINE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Eldridge
Boston

Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
TheDailyBeast

Gang-Involved Boston School Dean Ordered to Pay $10M to Student He Shot in the Head Over Marijuana

After being convicted of shooting a student in the back of the head at point-blank range, a school dean at a Boston high school has been ordered to pay him more than $10 million in emotional, medical and punitive damages, a judge ruled Friday. A once beloved educator with a background in youth ministry who students affectionately called “Rev,” Shaun Harrison was found to live a double life as a Latin Kings gang member, which he denies. He was convicted of trying to kill the 17-year-old student over poor sales in 2015 after recruiting him to sell marijuana in school. “The judgment against Mr. Harrison as an individual will ensure that he is never able to profit from any endeavors when he is released from prison, including selling the rights to this story for publication,” the student’s lawyer said in an email to the Associated Press. The bullet narrowly missed the student’s brain stem and carotid artery, but his jaw was shattered. He continues to have health issues, including requiring weights on his eyelids to help open and close them, and is paralyzed on half of his face. Harrison is also spending up to 26 years in prison after being convicted in 2018 of assault, among other charges.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Creepy Behavior Could Get You 5 Years in MA Prison…or $1k Fine

When my wife, Amber, and I moved to Pittsfield back in 2011 we chose a nice neighborhood that includes plenty of flat streets for walking, friendly neighbors, a nice park, and an overall safe and comfortable place to live. As a matter of fact, like many neighborhoods throughout Pittsfield and the Berkshires, we have our own crime watch organization which keeps us up to date with any questionable situations throughout the neighborhood.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatric Hospital#Asbestos#General Health#Medical Services#Legislature
capecod.com

HazMat technicians called to Falmouth

FALMOUTH – State Hazardous Materials technicians were called to Falmouth sometime before 6 PM Monday. The incident was reported at a residence on Maravista Avenue where a 55 gallon drum of an unknown substance was located. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
FALMOUTH, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Man Arrested, More Than 40 Machine Guns Seized

I'm just now finding out about a story that broke this past Friday. A Holyoke man was indicted by a grand jury in Springfield on numerous charges. The defendant allegedly had in his possession more than 40 machine guns, short-barreled rifles, conversion devices, and other weapons. According to the Department...
HOLYOKE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WPRI 12 News

Providence police, DCYF investigating death of 10-month-old

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police and the R.I. Department of Children, Youth and Families are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy. According to Major David Lapatin, police were called to the 200 block of Chad Brown Street on Saturday morning for reports of an infant that possibly drowned in a bathtub. Lapatin later […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy