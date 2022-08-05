ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Comments / 0

Related
delmartimes.net

Public Defender’s Office seeks nominations for county’s ‘25 most remarkable teens’

Nominations open for fourth annual “25 Most Remarkable Teens” program; nominees should be county residents between 13 and 19. A cancer survivor from Chula Vista’s Hilltop High School, a nationally awarded opera singer from north San Diego’s Del Norte High School and a transgender student body president at an Escondido high school for foster youth were among the young people chosen in 2021 as San Diego’s “25 Most Remarkable Teens.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vista, CA
Government
State
California State
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
City
Fallbrook, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sheriff’s Bike Patrols Added Downtown Vista

The Vista Sheriff’s COPPS or Community Oriented Policing and Problem Solving Unit recently certified four deputies to patrol downtown on bicycles. Four more deputies are expected to be certified in early November. The deputies will patrol the downtown area on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays in the late afternoon and early evening hours to have a more visible presence for downtown patrons and businesses.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.

The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
CARLSBAD, CA
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pageant#Girls Club#The Boys#Princess#Irish#Faith Lutheran Church
kusi.com

San Diego City Council proposes urban changes to suburban Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA (KUSI) – San Diego City Council unveiled a proposal that would update Mira Mesa’s Community Growth Blueprint for the first time since 1992. Councilmember Chris Cate from District 6 joined KUSI on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk more about the idea and how it could change Mira Mesa.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Oceanside Harbor Days Family Fun

Oceanside Harbor Days is a two-day event sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Harbor Days feature arts and craft exhibits, food booths, and many fun activities for the entire family. Highlights of the festival include The Miss Southern California Children’s and Teen Pageant, Fishing derby, live entertainment, Pirate School...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
coolsandiegosights.com

Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.

John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
CORONADO, CA
Times of San Diego

As South Bay Office Vacancies Fall, Investor Buys Chula Vista Building for $8.8M

A 28,700-square-foot office and medical building in Chula Vista has been sold to an out-of-town private investor for $8.8 million, a real estate services firm announced. CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Chris Williams and Ramin Salehi represented the seller, Coseo Properties Inc. Non-local investors have shown”phenomenal interest”...
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Celebrate National Oyster Day at San Diego County's Own Oyster Farm

It’s National Oyster Day and what better place to crack, pry and slurp than San Diego County’s own oyster farm, the Carlsbad Aquafarm. The farm is located on Carlsbad Boulevard, directly across the street from Carlsbad State Beach, and if you blink you might miss it. The farm shares a discrete, gated parking lot entrance with the Carlsbad Energy Center.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy