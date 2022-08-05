ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say

By Brianna Kudisch
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Joan Brodeur
3d ago

It is brilliant for Governor Murphy to ban plastic bags for customer's purchase, all the while most everything in the store is covered in plastic, plastic bags in produce, covering cooked food etc. Plus now the customer has to buy their own plastic bags and fill them themselves after spending a fortune. And, the writer calls it brazen to steal the basket. Just like a liberal not to see the forest for the trees.

judi Pais
3d ago

Great job Murphy you charlatan! Glad to see you have your priorities in order! Priorities? Morality? Ethics? Those are foreign words to you Comrade!

NihilistSolitude
3d ago

GJ Murphy, the energy and oil needed to make those baskets are far more damaging then 'disposable' bag which most people use more then once.

