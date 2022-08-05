Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say

It is brilliant for Governor Murphy to ban plastic bags for customer's purchase, all the while most everything in the store is covered in plastic, plastic bags in produce, covering cooked food etc. Plus now the customer has to buy their own plastic bags and fill them themselves after spending a fortune. And, the writer calls it brazen to steal the basket. Just like a liberal not to see the forest for the trees.
Great job Murphy you charlatan! Glad to see you have your priorities in order! Priorities? Morality? Ethics? Those are foreign words to you Comrade!
GJ Murphy, the energy and oil needed to make those baskets are far more damaging then 'disposable' bag which most people use more then once.
Related
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
Stores: Consequence of N.J. plastic bag ban is stolen handheld baskets
Roadside produce prices out of control except at this NJ ‘Paradise’ stand (Opinion)
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
RELATED PEOPLE
Animal nonprofit seeks to provide funding to small shelters, rescue groups across N.J.
STOP using this to kill Spotted Lanternflies in New Jersey
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best
IN THIS ARTICLE
This NJ grocery chain is struggling and no one’s sure why
N.J. pets in need: Aug. 8, 2022
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
Gloucester paramedic wins $1 million in lottery
United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 29